Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi confirmed that four BJ Medical College students died in the Air India crash, with that number remaining unchanged. He also stated that Vishwas, the sole survivor of the accident, is now in stable condition and is slowly getting better

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in Ahmedabad. File Pic.

He also confirmed that Vishwas, the only survivor from the crash, is in a stable condition and slowly improving.

Kumar, a British national of Indian origin, was seated in row 11 at the left window seat in the flight's economy class section that is positioned directly behind an emergency exit. There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane, airline authorities said.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday confirmed that DNA samples of 125 victims in the Air India plane crash had been successfully matched, and families of 124 deceased had been contacted. The mortal remains of 83 victims were handed over to their families.

The minister visited the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, where DNA testing of the deceased was being conducted.

The testing was being done by teams from the FSL and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

Sanghavi praised the ongoing efforts, stating, "...For the last many days, FSL and NFSU teams are tirelessly working round the clock. Until 10:58 pm, 131 patients' DNA have been matched, and in some time, 6 more DNA certificates will be sent to the Civil Hospital..."

He added that senior police and FSL officers had been present until late at night every day to monitor the process.

According to him, teams had worked through the night for the last three days to ensure that DNA samples could be matched and remains handed over to grieving families as quickly as possible.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

