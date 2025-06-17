The airline attributed the cancellation to airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks. The Tata Group-owned airline denied claims that a technical snag had caused the cancellation and said it had arranged alternative travel for affected passengers. It is also offering full refund or complimentary rescheduling to those opting for it

Meanwhile, flight AI170 from London Gatwick to Amritsar, scheduled for Tuesday, also stands cancelled. Representational pic

Listen to this article Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled due to aircraft unavailability, not technical snag, says Air India x 00:00

Air India’s flight from Ahmedabad to London, which resumed recently with a new flight code after the AI171 plane crashed last week, was cancelled on Tuesday owing to the unavailability of an aircraft. The airline attributed the cancellation to airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks, reported PTI.

The Tata Group-owned airline denied claims that a technical snag had caused the cancellation and said it had arranged alternative travel for affected passengers. It is also offering full refund or complimentary rescheduling to those who opt for it.

Air India’s official website confirmed that flight AI159 – earlier AI171 – from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport in London was cancelled after being rescheduled. The aircraft was scheduled to depart at 3 pm from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), reported PTI.

"Flight AI-159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (London) has been cancelled today (Tuesday) due to the unavailability of the aircraft, resulting from airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks, leading to longer than usual turnaround of aircraft, and not due to any technical snag as claimed," an AI spokesperson said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and have made alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination. We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by passengers," he further stated.

Meanwhile, flight AI170 from London Gatwick to Amritsar, scheduled for Tuesday, also stands cancelled, the airline added.

Amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, Iran has closed its airspace, affecting several Europe-bound flights.

Air India’s direct flight from Ahmedabad to London previously operated under the code AI-171. Airport sources said the flight code was suspended after the crash as a mark of respect for the 270 lives, which includes 29 people on the ground.

The service on the route resumed on Monday, five days after the crash, with a new flight code—AI159, said an airport official.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad shortly after taking off at 1.39pm on June 12. While 241 people on board died, one passenger survived.

"After the crash, the airline had suspended flights from Ahmedabad to London. The airline resumed the service on Monday, but with a new flight code, AI-159," said the official.

He added that the return flight, coded AI160, landed at SVPIA on Tuesday afternoon as per schedule.

According to Air India’s website, the first flight to London under the new code departed from Ahmedabad at 4.10pm on Monday following a three-hour delay, and landed at Gatwick at 9.45pm. However, the second flight, scheduled to depart at 1.10pm on Tuesday, was rescheduled to 3 pm but eventually cancelled.

(With PTI inputs)