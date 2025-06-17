Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Ahmedabad London flight cancelled due to aircraft unavailability not technical snag says Air India

Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled due to aircraft unavailability, not technical snag, says Air India

Updated on: 17 June,2025 04:09 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The airline attributed the cancellation to airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks. The Tata Group-owned airline denied claims that a technical snag had caused the cancellation and said it had arranged alternative travel for affected passengers. It is also offering full refund or complimentary rescheduling to those opting for it

Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled due to aircraft unavailability, not technical snag, says Air India

Meanwhile, flight AI170 from London Gatwick to Amritsar, scheduled for Tuesday, also stands cancelled. Representational pic

Listen to this article
Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled due to aircraft unavailability, not technical snag, says Air India
x
00:00

Air India’s flight from Ahmedabad to London, which resumed recently with a new flight code after the AI171 plane crashed last week, was cancelled on Tuesday owing to the unavailability of an aircraft. The airline attributed the cancellation to airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks, reported PTI.

The Tata Group-owned airline denied claims that a technical snag had caused the cancellation and said it had arranged alternative travel for affected passengers. It is also offering full refund or complimentary rescheduling to those who opt for it.


Air India’s official website confirmed that flight AI159 – earlier AI171 – from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport in London was cancelled after being rescheduled. The aircraft was scheduled to depart at 3 pm from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), reported PTI.


"Flight AI-159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (London) has been cancelled today (Tuesday) due to the unavailability of the aircraft, resulting from airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks, leading to longer than usual turnaround of aircraft, and not due to any technical snag as claimed," an AI spokesperson said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and have made alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination. We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by passengers," he further stated.

Meanwhile, flight AI170 from London Gatwick to Amritsar, scheduled for Tuesday, also stands cancelled, the airline added.

Amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, Iran has closed its airspace, affecting several Europe-bound flights.

Air India’s direct flight from Ahmedabad to London previously operated under the code AI-171. Airport sources said the flight code was suspended after the crash as a mark of respect for the 270 lives, which includes 29 people on the ground.

The service on the route resumed on Monday, five days after the crash, with a new flight code—AI159, said an airport official.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad shortly after taking off at 1.39pm on June 12. While 241 people on board died, one passenger survived.

"After the crash, the airline had suspended flights from Ahmedabad to London. The airline resumed the service on Monday, but with a new flight code, AI-159," said the official.

He added that the return flight, coded AI160, landed at SVPIA on Tuesday afternoon as per schedule.

According to Air India’s website, the first flight to London under the new code departed from Ahmedabad at 4.10pm on Monday following a three-hour delay, and landed at Gatwick at 9.45pm. However, the second flight, scheduled to depart at 1.10pm on Tuesday, was rescheduled to 3 pm but eventually cancelled.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

air india ahmedabad london india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK