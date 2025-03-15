Komar said that the collision resulted in the death of one woman whereas eight others have been injured and multiple investigative teams are tracking the case.

Representation pic

Listen to this article "Investigation is underway": Vadodara police commisioner on deadly car accident resulting death of one woman x 00:00

The brutal collision between a car and a two-wheeler in Gujarat's Vadodara resulted in the death of one woman, whereas eight others have been injured in the accident, police said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the accused driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia is already in police custody, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar said that there were more than three vehicles involved in the incident. This included two active vehicles and one EV (Electric Vehicle). Komar said that the collision resulted in the death of one woman whereas eight others have been injured and multiple investigative teams are tracking the case.

"Three other vehicles - two active vehicles, electric vehicle (EV) apart from a four-wheeler, are involved in the incident...Eight people were injured and a woman has died. Multiple investigative teams are investigating the incident", Narasimha Komar said to the reporters on Saturday. Komar revealed that the police are recovering the evidence from the crime scene and the move of accused's co-passenger is also being tracked.

"The teams are recovering the evidence from the scene of the crime. Police are tracking the entire movement of the driver and co-passenger of the four-wheeler...The person driving the four-wheeler is in police custody and police have been successful in tracking the movement of the co-passenger...Further investigation is underway...", he added.

While the police has registered a drink and drive case against the accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, he claimed that he was not drunk on the night of the accident. The accused said that he went for a Holika Dahan celebration and did not do any party. Chaurasia stated that he was not drunk but was driving the car at a speed of 50 km/ph, he further urged to meet the members of the victim's family and said that he was responsible for the accident.

"We were going ahead of the scooty, we were turning right and there was a pothole on the road. There was a scooty and a car while we were turning right... The car slightly touched the other vehicle and the airbag opened suddenly, our vision was hampered and the car went out of control", accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia said.

"We were going at 50 km/hour. There were no people at that time, just a scooter and a car...I had no idea. I did not do any party, I went for Holika Dahan and was not drunk... Today, I was told that one woman has died and a few have sustained injuries. I want to meet the family of the victims, it is my fault and whatever they want that should happen...", he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever