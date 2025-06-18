Can nutritional hacks safeguard your brain from age-related decline? We decode this thought in context to a trending diet plan that’s garnered worldwide attention

The diet helps to thwart cognitive ageing. Representation pics/istock

By now, we all know the importance of good nutrition in delaying ageing symptoms and in maintaining peak physical shape. But what if it was also possible to protect your brain against cognitive decline simply by being more selective about your food? That’s what the MIND diet proposes — a snappier abbreviation for the Mediterranean-DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay, this diet is a research-backed eating pattern that’s designed to slow cognitive ageing. And, as per a 2023 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, this diet can significantly reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Millet-based bread and avocados is a healthy breakfast

Eating smart

The MIND diet brings together the best of the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Together, they create a powerful anti-inflammatory duo that doesn’t just fuel the body; it actively supports brain health, explains Karishmma Chawla, a functional medicine nutritionist and lifestyle educator. She adds, “The MIND diet cherry-picks the nutritional stars from each diet — from the Mediterranean side, it incorporates fruits, legumes, beans, nuts, olive oil, fatty fish, and lean proteins like turkey. From DASH, it takes lean poultry, beans, nuts and seeds, fruits and veggies, and low-fat or fat-free dairy. What stands out is the diet’s alignment with gut health principles. In that, these foods aren’t just brain-friendly but they’re gut-loving too. And, as we know in functional medicine, a healthy gut equals a happier brain.” Following an anti-inflammatory plan like the MIND diet, therefore, helps reduce systemic inflammation, including in the brain. This supports cognitive clarity, mood balance, and long-term neurological health. From a functional medicine lens, it’s a well-rounded approach that nurtures the gut-brain axis while supporting metabolic resilience, Chawla elaborates.



Karishmma Chawla

Brain first

The MIND diet is suitable for people experiencing issues such as brain fog, brain blurriness, focus issues, poor concentration, depression and anxiety, says Chawla. “When your gut health is altered, producing an internal environment called dysbiosis, it gives rise to a leaky gut and hampers the gut-brain axis. The signals that are sent to your heart and brain via the vagus nerve are thus altered, and compromised. Measures such as acupuncture can stimulate the vagus nerve, helping your body shift from ‘fight or flight’ to ‘rest and digest’, while cold plunges help tone the vagus nerve through controlled stress exposure, improving your body’s resilience and regulation,” she clarifies.

Give it a try?

For those keen to get started, Chawla shares the following meal plan:

>> Pre-breakfast: Start your day with a fresh smoothie: it’s the easiest way to sneak in your greens before your brain fully wakes up. A handful of spinach, some antioxidant-rich berries, and don’t forget a scoop of clean hydrolysed vegan or whey hydrolysed isolate that aligns with your gut.

>> Breakfast: Millet-based bread with smashed avocado and a soft-boiled egg on top. Or go the classic route, with a warm brown rice veggie chilla and a spoonful of homemade green chutney.

>> Lunch: It’s all about balance and colour. A hot jowar roti or chilla, two types of vegetables, some dal or legumes for steady energy, and a serving of fatty fish (if you prefer).

>> Dinner: Brown rice pulao or biryani, with a palm-sized portion of grilled or tandoori chicken. Pair this with a mixed veggie soup or sautéed greens.

Strengthen the gut-brain axis

Chawla notes that when you start healing or preventing a leaky gut, you also safeguard your leaky brain which helps boost your cognitive function. She lays down the basic building blocks of a thriving microbiome, dubbed as the gut-loving trio: Prebiotics, probiotics and polyphenols.

1) Prebiotics feed your good gut bugs. They include garlic, onions, asparagus (toss it in salads), and dandelion tea—simple, powerful, everyday foods.

2) Probiotics bring the live cultures. Add yogurt (below), kefir, kombucha (your fizzy party upgrade), sauerkraut, or go for quality supplements with Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium and Saccharomyces Boulardi, which become your gut’s frontline warriors.

3) Polyphenols are colourful and mood-lifting. Load up on blueberries, cherries, flaxseeds, pomegranates, turmeric, and a dash of resveratrol. The brighter your plate, the better your gut and your brain health.

Don’t forget to include sufficient sources of protein in your diet. Proteins function as the raw material for producing hormones and are very essential for brain health.