An official said that the city, like every year, is expected to see large gatherings of devotees visiting public Ganesh pandals and to ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully and safely, Mumbai Police Commissioner, under the supervision of senior officers, has planned a deployment of a massive security force

The Ganeshotsav will be celebrated across Mumbai from August 27 to September 6, 2025. Representational Pic/File/Ashish Raje

Mumbai Police plans elaborate security during Ganeshotsav, over 17,000 cops to be on streets

Mumbai Police on Monday announced extensive security and crowd management plans for Ganesh festival 2025 and said that over 17,000 cops will be deployed across city during the 10-day festival.

The Ganeshotsav will be celebrated across Mumbai from August 27 to September 6, 2025.

An official said that the city, like every year, is expected to see large gatherings of devotees visiting public Ganesh pandals decorated with vibrant themes, cultural displays, and social programmes. To ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully and safely, Mumbai Police Commissioner, under the supervision of senior officers, has has planned a deployment of a massive security force throughout the city.

He said that as part of the arrangements, 36 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 51 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 2,637 police officers, 14,430 police constables will be on duty during the entire festival period.

According to the police, apart from these arrangement, additional support will include RPF platoons (Railway Protection Force), SRPF (State Reserve Police Force), Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Units, Delta, Combat units, Bomb Detection & Disposal Squads and Home Guards will be present in the city as part of security in Mumbai.

They will be stationed at key immersion points such as Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, Juhu, Marve, Versova and Powai lakes, as well as along major routes where processions are expected to cause heavy traffic.

"A special security arrangement has also been planned for Ganesh idol immersion processions, with additional police deployment at beaches and seashores for those days," said an official.

For the festival, the police had earlier also announced traffic restrictions and diversions across city.

A traffic notification, issued by the Mumbai Police on Saturday, said that a large number of people will be celebrating Ganeshotsav 2025 in the city from August 27 to September 6 and hence traffic arrangements were being made.

The police said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines and advisory regarding old and dangerous road over bridges (ROBs). Accordingly, it has been decided that following arrangements shall remain in place-

- Not more than 100 people should cross the ROBs at any given time.

- There shall be no halting of procession over the ROBs.

- There shall be no dancing and no loudspeakers shall play over the ROBs.

Mumbai Police has urged all citizens to cooperate with authorities, especially at crowded locations, and to immediately report any unattended items or suspicious objects.

The citizens are encouraged to follow all safety and festival guidelines and to celebrate Ganeshotsav with joy, discipline, and civic responsibility. For immediate assistance, people can contact the police helpline at 100 or 112, said an official.