Maharashtra govt declares Ganesh festival as Rajya Mahotsav'; launches portal

Updated on: 23 August,2025 11:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

An official statement said that various departments under the Cultural Affairs Department have organised multiple activities, programs, celebrations and competitions for the upcoming festival

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar launched the portal on Saturday

Maharashtra government on Saturday officially declared the Sarvajanik and household Ganesh festival as 'Rajya Mahotsav', and launched a portal for the devotees.

An official statement said that various departments under the Cultural Affairs Department have organised multiple activities, programs, celebrations and competitions for the upcoming festival.



It said that as part of these initiatives, a special portal – ganeshotsav.pldmka.co.in – has been created to ensure that every citizen across the state can witness the grandeur of both household and Sarvajanik festivities.


Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar urged citizens, including specially-abled devotees, to make use of this facility and actively register their participation online.

At MSRDC office in suburban Mumbai's Bandra, Shelar launched the anthem "Aala re aala… Rajya Mahotsav aala…" along with the portal ganeshotsav.pldmka.co.in.

The officials stated that the government has announced that the Maharashtra Rajya Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal competition which has been extended to the taluka level, with prize money significantly increased to encourage wider participation.

"The first prize at the state level will now be Rs 7.5 lakh, at the district level Rs 50,000, and at the taluka level Rs 25,000 along with a certificate. To make the process seamless, entries have been opened through an online application system. He further revealed that an exciting reel-making competition will also be conducted at both divisional and state levels," the official statement said.

It further said that a capital grant scheme for Bhajani Mandals, under which 1,800 such groups will each receive a grant of Rs 25,000. Applications for this grant can be submitted online at https://mahaanudan.org between August 23 and September 6, 2025.

At the event, Shelar highlighted that a host of cultural and festive programs will be held across the state, including lecture series, spiritual theatre festivals, drone shows, release of commemorative postal stamps, beautification of prominent localities and grand illumination displays, adding to the magnificence of the Maha Ganeshotsav.

Ganeshotsav is one of the most grandly celebrated festivals in Maharashtra, deeply embedded in the state's cultural and religious fabric. While its roots are strongest in Maharashtra, the festival is also observed with great enthusiasm in several other states across India.

