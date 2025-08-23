The TMC has made immersion arrangements at 134 locations across the city. These include --23 artificial lakes, 77 tank immersion systems, 15 mobile immersion units, 9 creek ghat immersion points, 10 idol acceptance centres

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced increased arrangements for Ganesh idol immersions across the city ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, which begins on August 27, 2025, reported the PTI.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced increased arrangements for Ganesh idol immersions across the city ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, which begins on August 27, 2025, reported the PTI.

To improve the immersion process and encourage environmentally friendly practices, the civic body has also upgraded its Green Immersion mobile application, which will help citizens locate the nearest immersion sites within their neighbourhoods.

According to an official statement issued by the TMC on Saturday, Ganesh idols up to six feet tall must be immersed in artificial ponds, while idols taller than six feet can be immersed in natural water bodies, in line with High Court guidelines.

The TMC has made immersion arrangements at 134 locations across the city. These include --23 artificial lakes, 77 tank immersion systems, 15 mobile immersion units, 9 creek ghat immersion points, 10 idol acceptance centres.

The Thane civic body further said that areas covered include Shil, Naupada, Kalwa, Diva, Mumbra, Majivada, Lokmanyanagar, Wagle, and Vartaknagar, with artificial ponds set up in residential complexes, public gardens, and community spaces.

To ensure smooth operations, staff will be deployed in two shifts, and cranes and barges will be made available at larger immersion sites, especially creek ghats, the civic body said.

The updated Green Immersion App offers users directions to the nearest immersion points and details about mobile units. Citizens are required to register on the app, which can be accessed via https://ecovisrjan.com, where a link and QR code are also provided.

The initiative aims to reduce environmental damage caused by idol immersions and make the process more efficient and accessible to residents.

Ganpati idols up to 6 feet to be immersed in artificial ponds: Thane Municipal Commissioner

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao stated that all Ganpati idols up to six feet in height will now be immersed only in artificial ponds, while idols taller than six feet can be immersed in natural water bodies, Thane civic chief told officials. Accordingly, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has expanded both artificial pond and mobile immersion arrangements. This year, the civic body has arranged one-and-a-half times more immersion spots compared to last year, and a Green Immersion app has also been launched.

“Let’s celebrate the state-recognised Ganeshotsav with the same enthusiasm as every year. Citizens will face no inconvenience, and with Lord Ganesha’s blessings, the festival can be celebrated smoothly,” Rao appealed.

(with PTI inputs)