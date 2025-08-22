Breaking News
Mumbai roads will be pothole-free before Ganesh festival 2025, says Maharashtra ministers

Updated on: 22 August,2025 05:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received some 8,000 complaints of potholes so far, said Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who is also the guardian minister for the city

Mumbai roads will be pothole-free before Ganesh festival 2025, says Maharashtra ministers

Ashish Shelar chaired a review meeting with officials on Friday. Pic/X

Mumbai roads will be free of potholes before the Ganesh festival 2025 which is going to start from August 27, Maharashtra BJP ministers said on Friday, reported the PTI.

BJP MLAs Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha assured on the city roads being potholes-free before the festival.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received some 8,000 complaints of potholes so far, said Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who is also the guardian minister for the city, as per the PTI.


"Since the 'mastic technology' used by the Municipal Corporation for filling potholes has proven effective for traffic management, the Commissioner instructed contractors appointed zone-wise to use this technology for the work," Shelar wrote in a post on X.

He had directed civic and other agencies to ensure that all potholes on the city roads are filled up within three days, he said.

"Due to heavy rains in the past few days, potholes have appeared across Mumbai. Citizens have raised complaints. I have instructed the civic body, MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation), MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority), BPT (Mumbai Port Trust) and other authorities to ensure that every pothole on highways, arterial and internal roads is fully repaired before the Ganesh festival begins," Ashish Shelar said, after reviewing preparations for the festival with senior officials, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters elsewhere, Maharashtra Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that the BMC officials have started repair works in the city.

"Before the Ganesh festival starts, the roads will be repaired," Lodha said on Friday.

Ashish Shelar chaired a review meeting with BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, traffic police officials, MSRDC, MMRDA, Slum Redevelopment Authority and railway representatives, along with former corporators.

The BMC had received as many as 8,000 pothole complaints, he said, asking officials to submit completion reports once repairs are made.

The city civic officials were instructed to use the 'mastic asphalt technology' for road repair as it has proven more effective.

Specific directions were also issued for urgent filling of potholes on flyovers in Vakola, Vikhroli and Goregaon to ease traffic congestion.

If MSRDC fails to act immediately, the civic body would take up the work, the minister said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs) 

