BEST officials said that the night services will help reduce traffic congestion and make public transport more accessible during the festive season. Representational Pic/File

Ahead of the Ganesh festival 2025 , the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Friday announced special late-night bus services for Ganpati devotees during 10-day festival.

The Ganesh festival will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6, 2025, and large crowds are expected across Mumbai, especially in South and Central Mumbai during late-night hours, officials said.

"To assist devotees and ease night-time travel, BEST will be running special late-night bus services. These additional services will run between August 27 and September 5 to cater to the increased demand during Ganesh Chaturthi," the BEST said.

It said that a total of 10 special bus routes have been planned to cover important areas like Fort, Girgaon, Khetwadi, Lalbaug, and Parel, where thousands visit for Ganpati darshan.

Each route will have 2–3 buses operating between 10:30 pm and 6 am, depending on the route. These buses will run between key railway stations, popular chowks (squares), and major Ganesh pandals to help citizens commute safely and conveniently, the BEST said.

Detils of special night buses-

No. From To No. of Buses Service Time Bus Depot 1 Dr. M. Iqbal Chowk (Sir J.J. Hospital) Marol Naka 2 23:00 – 06:00 Oshiwara 2 Jijamata Udyan Shivaji Nagar Terminus 2 23:00 – 06:00 Shivaji Nagar 3 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Deonar Depot 3 22:30 – 06:00 Deonar 4 Backbay Depot Rani Laxmibai Chowk (Sion) 3 23:15 – 08:00 Backbay 5 Kamla Nehru Park Maharana Pratap Chowk (Mazgaon) 3 22:30 – 06:00 Mumbai Central 6 Worli Village (Kalachowki) Shravan Yashwant Chowk (Kalachowki) 2 00:15 – 06:00 Worli 7 Electric House Santa Cruz Depot 3 23:15 – 06:00 Santacruz 8 Dadar Railway Station (East) Shravan Yashwant Chowk (Kalachowki) 2 23:30 – 06:00 Wadala 9 Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum) Prabodhankar Thackeray Garden (Sewri) 3 23:00 – 06:00 Wadala 10 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Rani Laxmibai Chowk (Sion) 3 23:00 – 06:00 Kalakilla

Meanwhile, earlier, the BEST on Thursday also announced special arrangements for temporary electricity supply, street lighting, and bus transport services to assist Ganesh devotees across the city during the festival.

According to an official statement, BEST’s electricity department is working in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide temporary electricity and lights along procession routes and at immersion sites. Based on applications submitted by Ganesh mandals, temporary electricity connections are being provided to support festival activities.

The BEST said that the lighting department will install 2,723 lights across 71 procession routes, 19 immersion sites, and 39 artificial lakes in Mumbai.

"These measures are being taken to ensure safety and convenience for devotees during the 10-day festival," the statement said.

It said, to further strengthen safety at the immersion points, 15 permanent electric towers will be set up to provide stable lighting. In case of emergency or power failure, 8 diesel generator sets will be on standby to maintain uninterrupted electricity supply.

The further said that 19 high-intensity searchlights (called "searchlights" or "sublights") will be installed near the sea to support rescue teams in case of drowning or other emergencies during immersion activities.