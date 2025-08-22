Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Check date significance celebrations and other details

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Check date, significance, celebrations and other details

Updated on: 22 August,2025 04:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Check date, significance, celebrations and other details

Lalbaugcha Raja 2023 (File Pic/Ashish Raje)

Listen to this article
When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Check date, significance, celebrations and other details
x
00:00

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals among Hindus. The occasion marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the remover of obstacles and the God of wisdom and prosperity. The festival is marked by spiritual rituals and lively celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals among Hindus. The occasion marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the remover of obstacles and the God of wisdom and prosperity. The festival is marked by spiritual rituals and lively celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date and pooja timings



According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, which usually falls in August or September as per the Gregorian calendar.


This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Wednesday, August 27. The 10-day-long festivities will end with Anant Chaturdashi on Saturday, September 6, which is the Ganpati ‘visarjan’ day.

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi will begin on August 26 at 1.54 pm and end on August 27 at 3.44 pm.

The Madhyahna hour is considered the most auspicious time to perform Ganesh pooja because it is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during this period.

Drik Panchang states that the shubh muhurat to perform the pooja on Ganesh Chaturthi is from 11.05 am to 1.40 pm, lasting 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Significance of the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious occasion marked by traditions and cultural celebrations. Devotees seek blessings of Lord Ganesha, praying for prosperity, wisdom and removal of obstacles. The festival also marks new beginnings.

The public celebration of the festival (Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav) brings communities together in a great display of cultural unity and spiritual fervour.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Rituals and celebrations

The festival is marked by several rituals and celebratory activities.

Installation of Lord Ganesha idols:  During Ganesh Chaturthi, families install idols of Lord Ganesha through a ritual known as ‘pran pratishtha’. They decorate their homes and make special arrangements for the arrival of the deity. The ritual also takes place in housing societies, offices and pandals. The idol is usually immersed on the tenth day, but some people also immerse it the day after Ganesh Chaturthi, or on the third, fifth or seventh day.

Poojas and aartis: Poojas, aartis and bhajans are performed on all days of the festival. The chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ fill the atmosphere with spiritual fervour.

Cultural activities: Music and dance performances are commonplace in public celebrations of the festival. People express their devotion through art and other mediums. Ganpati mandals also host special activities during the festival.

Visarjan: The immersion of the idol in water bodies or artificial ponds, usually performed on the tenth day, is considered as the end of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

ganesh chaturthi Ganeshotsav festivals culture lifestyle

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK