According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals among Hindus. The occasion marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the remover of obstacles and the God of wisdom and prosperity. The festival is marked by spiritual rituals and lively celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date and pooja timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, which usually falls in August or September as per the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Wednesday, August 27. The 10-day-long festivities will end with Anant Chaturdashi on Saturday, September 6, which is the Ganpati ‘visarjan’ day.

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi will begin on August 26 at 1.54 pm and end on August 27 at 3.44 pm.

The Madhyahna hour is considered the most auspicious time to perform Ganesh pooja because it is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during this period.

Drik Panchang states that the shubh muhurat to perform the pooja on Ganesh Chaturthi is from 11.05 am to 1.40 pm, lasting 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Significance of the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious occasion marked by traditions and cultural celebrations. Devotees seek blessings of Lord Ganesha, praying for prosperity, wisdom and removal of obstacles. The festival also marks new beginnings.

The public celebration of the festival (Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav) brings communities together in a great display of cultural unity and spiritual fervour.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Rituals and celebrations

The festival is marked by several rituals and celebratory activities.

Installation of Lord Ganesha idols: During Ganesh Chaturthi, families install idols of Lord Ganesha through a ritual known as ‘pran pratishtha’. They decorate their homes and make special arrangements for the arrival of the deity. The ritual also takes place in housing societies, offices and pandals. The idol is usually immersed on the tenth day, but some people also immerse it the day after Ganesh Chaturthi, or on the third, fifth or seventh day.

Poojas and aartis: Poojas, aartis and bhajans are performed on all days of the festival. The chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ fill the atmosphere with spiritual fervour.

Cultural activities: Music and dance performances are commonplace in public celebrations of the festival. People express their devotion through art and other mediums. Ganpati mandals also host special activities during the festival.

Visarjan: The immersion of the idol in water bodies or artificial ponds, usually performed on the tenth day, is considered as the end of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.