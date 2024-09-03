Pune, the birthplace of the ‘Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav,’ celebrates the festival with grandeur and rich traditions. Over the years, these traditions have shaped the festivities. But are these time-honoured practices now clashing with modern innovations? Let's explore

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

Pune is the birthplace of community celebrations that we now associate with Ganeshotsav While Punekars have kept some traditions intact, other aspects of the festivities changed Punekars reveal how social messages in public pandals, dhol tasha pathaks, ukadiche modak

Ganeshotsav is celebrated with much fervour across the country, but this city in Maharashtra has a special connection. It’s not only the birthplace of the community celebrations that we now associate with the festival, but also a treasure trove of historical anecdotes and traditions that have shaped this cultural phenomenon over the years.