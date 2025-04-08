Iyer shared an interesting anecdote from the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign when he was reduced to tears

Photo: Punjab Kings

Listen to this article 'Got angry and started crying': Shreyas Iyer on what brought him to tears during Champions Trophy x 00:00

Having led the fourth-placed Punjab Kings to two wins from three games so far in the IPL 2025 season, Shreyas Iyer is revelling in his time with the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old recently appeared on Kandid with Kings, an in-house podcast series started by Punjab Kings on YouTube, and discussed several aspects of his personal and professional lives with the host Sahiba Bali.

Talking over everything from cricket to family during the candid conversation, Iyer shared an interesting anecdote from the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign when he was reduced to tears.

"The last time I cried properly was during the first practice session of the Champions Trophy because I could not bat well in the nets. I got angry and started crying. I had performed well in the England series and hence, I was expecting that I'll continue in the same flow in the Champions Trophy," he revealed.

"But the conditions were different in Dubai and hence, adapting on the first day itself was quite hard. When the practice session ended, I wanted to do some extra batting, which I could not. Hence, I got very angry," he was quoted by Punjab Kings press release.

The 2024 IPL-winning captain also deliberated on the bond he shares with his family and how close he is to his parents, who still make sure that they drop him at the airport whenever he is traveling to play.

"I am very close to my family. My mom and dad still come and drop me at the airport. So you can imagine how close I am to them. I used to be nervous in the starting and used to tell them to stay back and rest at home but now I have realized that they want to come and enjoy, so I am absolutely fine with it," said Shreyas.

After two thumping away wins, PBKS's home season started on a poor note with a loss to Rajasthan Royals. Their next challenge at home on Tuesday will be five-time champions CSK, who are currently struggling and are at ninth spot with a win and three losses.

Whether the disappointing performances of their openers, their middle-order delivering inconsistent performances or MS Dhoni not being able to finish off matches on the right side, CSK have a lot to fix, especially in their batting.