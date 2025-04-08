Recently, Ram Kapoor's wife made a video mimicking Ektaa Kapoor while subtly responding to her video that accused Ram of taking Ozempic

Ektaa Kapoor & Gautami Kapoor

Listen to this article Ram Kapoor’s wife reacts to her video mimicking Ektaa Kapoor: ‘I did it so that…’ x 00:00

Things have not been quite good between Ektaa Kapoor and Ram Kapoor for quite a while. Recently, after Ektaa Kapoor dropped a video in which she allegedly accused Ram Kapoor of taking Ozempic, Ram's wife Gautami made a video mimicking Ektaa Kapoor while subtly replying to her video accusing Ram. Now, in a recent interview, she reacted to her clip saying it was purely made for fun and not out of any “vengeance or revenge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautami Kapoor (@gautamikapoor)

Gautami Kapoor on video mimicking Ektaa Kapoor

Gautami, in an interview with Vicky Lalwani, talked about her clip where she mimicked Ektaa and said, “Social media ne isko itna hype kar diya hai aur logon ke beech mein ab ye debate chal rahi hai (Social media has hyped this up so much and now there’s a debate among people). I have done it so that when people see it, they laugh at it. Not to say that ‘Are they having some rivalry? Is there a fallout?’ There’s nothing like that.”

“Everyone needs to chill. It’s not about rivalry all the time — it’s also about fun. It's a 30-second video; look at it, laugh at it and move on! People are taking it more seriously than even me and Ektaa, I think,” she further continued and shared.

When Ektaa indirectly accused Ram Kapoor

Earlier, Ektaa took a dig at Ram Kapoor's mind-blowing transformation. While taking to her Instagram, Ektaa shared her video, in which she was seen asking her followers for advice about how to lose weight. She questioned her followers on whether she should take pharmaceutical drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic, follow an anti-inflammatory diet, or just keep quiet. Later, she ended her video by saying, “Ya chhod doon, hum bade hi acche lagte hain,” which looked like a dig at Ram Kapoor, who had surprised everyone with his weight loss journey.

Ram Kapoor on his massive transformation

Earlier, while reacting to the claims of taking Ozempic, Ram Kapoor shared a video in which he said, “First of all, there’s nothing wrong if I did [Ozempic or surgery]. But now, in less than 30 seconds, I am going to prove to you that I have done nothing. This is where I am at, but I am still a work in progress.” Ram then flexed his muscles and showed off his biceps.