The MPs also demanded government's intervention while seeking compensation for local farmers and citizens

Unseasonal rains had recently coupled with hailstorms and strong winds had lashed several parts of Maharashtra. Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra unseasonal rains: MPs in Thane, Palghar demand compensation for farmers, affected citizens x 00:00

As unseasonal rains left crops and houses in parts of Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra affected, local Lok Sabha MPs from the districts have demanded compensation to the farmers and affected citizens, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MPs also demanded government's intervention while seeking compensation for local farmers and citizens.

According to the PTI, unseasonal rains coupled with hailstorms and strong winds lashed Kevanale, Bhawaniwadi, Dudhgaon, Saprewadi, Washind, Rajewadi, Jogalwadi, Wada and other villages in Palghar, while in Thane, parts of Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Murbad and Kalyan talukas were affected.

Palghar MP Hemant Savra visited these villages, held talks with the affected farmers and assured help from the government, as per the PTI.

"We will ensure every effort is made to get compensation for the losses faced by farmers and the common citizens. I am committed to following up with the chief minister for immediate assistance," he said on Tuesday, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Bhiwandi Lok Sabha MP Suresh Mhatre, who visited the affected parts on Monday, demanded that crop assessment be conducted in a speedy manner and the victims be paid financial compensation. He also instructed the local authorities to expedite the relief work, according to the PTI.

In a written representation to the Thane district collector, he said that he would raise the issue with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, the PTI reported on Tuesday.

Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt

Meanwhile, apart from Thane and Palghar, Nashik had also recently faced unseasonal showers in parts of the district.

The renowned vineyards of Nashik to the watermelon farms of Solapur, unseasonal showers and hailstorms accompanied by high-speed winds have disrupted agricultural activities, damaging ready-to-harvest crops and pushing farmers into distress over the past few days.

A few villages in the Nashik district, considered the grape bowl of India, were hit hard. The hailstorms and persistent rain on April 2 and April 3 damaged vineyards around the villages of Salse Pada and Madsangvi, just 39 km from Nashik city.

The farmers has reported that nearly 20-25 per cent of their grape crop has been lost, with many estimating financial damages ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per farm.

“Grape clusters have cracked due to hail impact, and continuous moisture has led to premature fruit drop too. Compounding the issue is the fear of fungal infections threatening the roots of grapevines, which could further jeopardise the next crop cycle. We are still trying to figure out how much total loss farmers have incurred and will reach out to the government,” said Ravindra Nimse, grape grower and former head of Maharashtra Grape Growers Association.

(with PTI inputs)