Mumbai: Rain spell dries up, brace for return of heat

Updated on: 06 April,2025 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

As the unseasonal thunderstorms subside, the hazy skies will stay, say weather experts, who have also predicted elevated humidity and daytime temperatures

The city has witnessed unexpected thunderstorms since Friday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Yesterday, residents of Thane, Kalyan, and Dombivli woke up to strong gusts of wind, swirling dust, and thunderstorms. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai can expect hot and humid weather from today on, with temperatures likely to rise significantly as the showers subside.


On Saturday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius, while Colaba recorded 33.9 degrees Celsius. The weather department has forecast hot and humid conditions for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.


Several parts of Maharashtra have been receiving unseasonal rain over the past few days, resulting in hazy skies and elevated humidity levels across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). High-speed winds triggered intense, localised dust storms in multiple areas since Friday.


Independent weather enthusiast Rushikesh Agre, who is popularly known by his handle “Mumbai Rains” on X, told this reporter: “Mumbai experienced an unusual weather event on Friday, a localised dust storm reminiscent of a similar incident on May 13, 2024. Temperatures in the city will surge over the next 36-48 hours, ushering in a period of intense heat and humidity.”

Giving a forecast for April 6 and 7, climatologist Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of Weather, a private weather blog, said: “Mumbai will continue to witness hazy skies and high humidity, with daytime temperatures climbing to 36°C. ‘Real feel’ temperature may be closer to 38°C.

