The Ganesh festival is celebrated on a grand scale in Mumbai. Representational Pic/File

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Police issues traffic diversions, diversions in south and central Mumbai; check list of complete restrictions

Ahead of the Ganesh festival 2025, Mumbai Police on Saturday issued a detailed list of traffic restrictions, diversion and alternate routes in Mumbai for the ten-day festival.

In a traffic notification, the police said that a large number of people will be celebrating Ganeshotsav 2025 in the city from August 27 to September 6 and hence traffic arrangements were being made.

The Mumbai Police released a list on changes in traffic movements, alternate routes and diversions for the motorists in parts of the city.

It said that in accordance with the report received regarding changes in the transport system, the following changes are being made in the transport system--

South Mumbai-

- Vehicular Traffic moving from North Mumbai to South Mumbai shall use Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal road during Ganesh Festival and vise-versa.

- Vehicular Traffic moving from freeway to North Mumbai via South Mumbai ( Vilas Rao Deshmukh Eastern Free Way) or from Atal Setu shall use following Route on South Bound.

Eastern Freeway (Vilas Rao Deshmukh Eastern Free Way) / Atal Setu – P.D’ Mello marg -- Kalpana Junction – Right Turn – Bhatiya Baug Junction – Right Turn – C.S.M.T. Junction – Left Turn – BMC Marg –Metro Junction – Right Turn – Shamal Das Marg – Shamal Das Junction – Left Turn – Princess Street – Coastal Road (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road), North Bound.

- Vehicular Traffic moving from North Mumbai to Freeway via South Mumbai Coastal Road (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road) shall use following Route on North Bound.

Coastal Road (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Road) (South Bound) - Princess Street - Right Turn - Shamal Das Junction - Shamal Das Marg - Left Turn – Metro Junction – BMC Marg – Right Turn – C.S.M.T. Junction – Left Turn – Bhatiya Baug Junction – Left Turn – Kalpana Junction – P.D'Mello marg - Eastern Free Way (Vilas Rao Deshmukh Eastern Free Way)/ Atal Setu, North Bound.

Central Mumbai-

- Traffic moving from North Mumbai to South Mumbai shall use Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal road during Ganesh Festival.

One Way-

– Vehicular traffic on South Bound towards Haji Ali will be close as per requirement at Worli Naka Junction. The vehicular traffic will be diverted from Dr. A.B.Road – Mahalaxmi Junction – Keshaw Khade Marg to Haji Ali.

- Vehicular traffic will be temporary close at Shingte Master Junction to Bharat Mata Junction before the procession of Lalbaugcha Raja came on Dr. B.A.Road north bound at Bharat Mata Junction.

– Vehicular traffic on south bound will be temporary close from Shingte Master Junction after passing of the procession of

Lalbaugcha Raja from Chinchpokali Junction south bound.

The will be 'No Parking' at Old Passport Office to Lotus Junction, R. G. Thadani Road-Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thakare Junction, N. M. Joshi Marg– Aurthr Road Junction to Shingte Master Junction, the police said.

- Traffic restrictions in Shivaji Park division

- Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg will be closed from Yes Bank Signal to Siddhivinayak Temple Junction. Southbound traffic will be diverted via Raja Bade Chowk through Pandurang Naik Marg, L.J. Road and Gokhale Road.

- Ranade Road, Sant Gyaneshwar Mandir Road, Keluskar Roads (North & South), Jambhekar Maharaj Marg, and M.B. Raut Road will be fully closed to vehicular traffic. Commuters are advised to use routes via Dilip Gupte Road, Pinge Chowk, and Gokhale Road.

- Tilak Bridge will be closed from Kotwal Garden to Dadar TT Circle, and alternate routes via Elphinstone Bridge and Dharavi T Junction will be operational.

One-way

- Bal Govindas Road: One-way from J.K. Sawant Marg to L.J. Road.

- S.K. Bole Road: One-way from Siddhivinayak Temple to Portuguese Church Junction. Vehicles coming from the opposite direction must divert via Shankar Ghanekar Marg and Appasaheb Marathe Marg.

- No Parking Zones

The police said that major roads such as Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg, Keluskar Roads, M.B. Raut Marg, Ranade Road, Dyaneshwar Mandir Road, S.K. Bole Marg, and others will be marked as no-parking zones.

"Parking restrictions will be enforced strictly to facilitate smooth movement of processions and emergency services," the police notification said.

- Restrictions under Mahim traffic division

The police said that the traffic will be restricted on T.H. Kataria Marg and Mahim-Sion Link Road (Raheja Bridge). Alternative routes have been created for vehicles from Sion Hospital, Kumbharwada Junction, and Dharavi to reach their destinations via 60 ft road, Kemkar Junction, or Mahim Causeway.

It said that no parking is permitted along L.J. Road, Mori Road, Kataria Marg, and Sion-Mahim Link Road.

- Under Matunga traffic division

- Tilak Bridge, Mankikar Marg, and Dr. B.A. Road (Southbound) will be completely closed. Traffic will be diverted via Parel TT, Elphinstone Bridge, and R.A. Kidwai Road. Selected sections of Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road will also have lane closures for southbound traffic.

The police said that the one-way traffic rules will be enforced on-- Mankikar Marg, Tilak Road, Dr. B.A. Road (used exclusively for the Ganpati procession). Heavy vehicles are banned on Tilak Road, and parking is prohibited on Dr. B.A. Road from Maheshwari Garden to Suparibaug Junction.

- Under Kurla traffic division

- On LBS Road, traffic is restricted from Kamani Junction to Kurla Depot (northbound). Diversions are in place via SCLR Marg, Kalpana Junction, and Air India Road.

New Mill Road will be closed between Chikane Chowk and Sahar Junction. Alternative routes include Belgrami Junction, Kurla Depot, and Premier Road.