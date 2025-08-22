Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Retired cop in Thane duped of Rs 7 lakh by CA cops launch probe

Maharashtra: Retired cop in Thane duped of Rs 7 lakh by 'CA', cops launch probe

Updated on: 22 August,2025 11:33 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Under the pretext of filing the complainant's income tax returns, the accused collected an additional amount of Rs 7,40,426 from the victim, police said

Maharashtra: Retired cop in Thane duped of Rs 7 lakh by 'CA', cops launch probe

A case has been registered and a probe was underway, an official said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Retired cop in Thane duped of Rs 7 lakh by 'CA', cops launch probe
x
00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have arrested a man for allegedly cheating a retired police official of Rs 7.40 lakh by posing as a chartered accountant (CA) over a period of five years, police said, reported the PTI.

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have arrested a man for allegedly cheating a retired police official of Rs 7.40 lakh by posing as a chartered accountant (CA) over a period of five years, police said, reported the PTI.

The accused has been identified as Dharmendra Thakkar (51), while the victim is a retired 71-year-old cop, an official said.



The victim resides in Kalwa locality of Thane district, the official said on Friday, adding that the crime took place between May 2018 and July 2023.


"Under the pretext of filing the complainant's income tax returns, the accused collected an additional amount of Rs 7,40,426 from him. He allegedly misled the victim by pretending to be a CA and produced an identity card bearing the name and photograph of his wife, claiming to be a senior officer in the Income Tax Department. The accused reportedly used this ID card from time to time to gain trust," the official of Kalwa police station said, according to the PTI.

The official further said, "He used a four-wheeler registered in someone else's name and displayed on it the Indian national emblem with 'Government of India, Income Tax Department' written on it to mislead the complainant and others", as per the PTI.

"The accused, with the help of one witness, created an email ID of the complainant without the latter's permission. He retained its password, filed income tax returns in the complainant's name without consent, and used the email account for unlawful activities without offering any compensation to the witness whose identity was misused," the officer said, the news agency reported.

When the victim came to know about the irregularities in tax filing, he questioned the latter about it. However, the accused threatened him. He told the complainant that he himself provided to the victim false information to the Income Tax Department by evading taxes, he added.

A case has been registered and a probe was underway, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a tax consultant from Navi Mumbai was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.35 crore by four persons who assured to arrange a loan for him for a construction project, police said on Friday, as per the PTI.

Based on a complaint, the Thane police have registered a case against four persons under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code for the offence that took place over a period of seven years, an official said.

The 33-year-old complainant had purchased land in Nagla village, Vasai taluka in Palghar district in Maharashtra to set up his firm, and he was trying to arrange a loan for this through a company in January 2019, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

thane crime Crime News mumbai crime news income tax department maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK