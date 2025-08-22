CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed officials to accord pending administrative approvals immediately and ensure the timely participation of local bodies

CM Fadnavis said that the departments must remain alert to ensure the state does not lag in executing Central govt schemes. File Pic

Pending Maharashtra projects under AMRUT 2.0 must be completed by March 31, 2026: CM Fadnavis

Pending Maharashtra projects under AMRUT 2.0 must be completed by March 31, 2026: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the pending state projects related to water supply and sewerage under the AMRUT 2.0 mission in urban areas should be completed by March 31, 2026, reported the PTI.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the pending state projects related to water supply and sewerage under the AMRUT 2.0 mission in urban areas should be completed by March 31, 2026, reported the PTI.

Chairing a review meeting of the social sector war room at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis directed government agencies to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes and missions so that they bring a tangible improvement in the quality of life of citizens.

He said that departments must remain alert to ensure the state does not lag in executing Central government schemes.

"Various schemes and initiatives are aimed at uplifting the standard of living of common people. It is the responsibility of departments to ensure effective implementation and bring about positive change in society," he said, according to the PTI.

State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Public Health Meghna Bordikar-Sakore, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar and senior officials attended the meeting, a statement from the CM's office said.

Reviewing the AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) mission, the chief minister stressed that pending projects in urban areas related to water supply, sewerage, green spaces and lake rejuvenation should be completed in 'mission mode' by March 31, 2026, as per the PTI.

CM Fadnavis directed officials to accord pending administrative approvals immediately and ensure the timely participation of local bodies.

He said construction should commence only after securing all statutory permissions to avoid delays.

"If permissions are granted in advance, work can start without disruption. Departments should also ensure phased approvals so that projects move smoothly," CM Fadnavis said, the news agency reported on Friday.

He stated that the health and wellness centres under the National Health Mission to provide accessible healthcare in urban areas must be completed, and asked the medical education and health departments to assess current and future manpower requirements, especially in the paramedical sector, and ensure nursing colleges have adequate infrastructure before granting permissions.

The state government should frame a policy to make manpower available urgently in the health sector, he added.

The Prime Minister's Matru Vandana Yojana, now shifted to the Women and Child Development Department, must cover all pending beneficiaries, CM Fadnavis said.

He also called for expediting approvals from the National Centre for Disease Control for projects under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

(with PTI inputs)