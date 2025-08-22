PM Modi launched several key initiatives, including -- inauguration of the 600 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant, built at a cost of approximately Rs 6,880 crore. The plant is expected to significantly bolster power generation capacity, improve energy security, and cater to rising electricity demands in the region

PM Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects in Bihar. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple development projects across Bihar, collectively worth over Rs 13,000 crore, with the aim of boosting infrastructure, connectivity, energy, and healthcare in the state, reported the PTI.

The Prime Minister launched several key initiatives, including -- inauguration of the 600 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant, built at a cost of approximately Rs 6,880 crore. The plant is expected to significantly bolster power generation capacity, improve energy security, and cater to rising electricity demands in the region.

Opening of the 1.86-km Aunta-Simaria Bridge across the Ganga River, connecting Mokama (Patna district) with Begusarai. Constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,870 crore, the bridge provides a vital link between north and south Bihar. It is seen as a modern replacement for the ageing Rajendra Setu and is expected to reduce the travel distance for heavy vehicles by more than 100 km, decongesting alternate routes and enhancing regional connectivity, according to the PTI.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stood on the newly constructed bridge and waved to the gathered public, in a symbolic gesture of unity and progress.

Flagging off two new train services-- Amrit Bharat Express (Gayaji to Delhi), and Buddhist Circuit Train (Vaishali to Koderma), aimed at promoting tourism and facilitating pilgrimages across key Buddhist sites.

Inauguration of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Muzaffarpur. The state-of-the-art facility includes advanced oncology outpatient and inpatient departments, operating theatres, laboratories, a blood bank, and a 24-bed ICU/HDU. It will offer affordable cancer care, reducing the need for patients to travel to metro cities for treatment, as per the PTI.

Unveiling of a sewage treatment plant (STP) and sewerage network in Munger, developed under the Namami Gange programme, costing over Rs 520 crore, to reduce pollution in the Ganga and improve sanitation infrastructure.

Foundation stone laying for urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,260 crore, including STPs and sewerage networks in Daudnagar (Aurangabad), Jehanabad, Barahiya (Lakhisarai), and Jamui.

Water supply projects under AMRUT 2.0 for Aurangabad, Bodh Gaya, and Jehanabad.

Griha Pravesh ceremony for rural and urban housing beneficiaries, with symbolic handovers of home keys to over 16,000 recipients under PMAY-Gramin and PMAY-Urban.

Inauguration of the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur–Mokama section of NH-31, valued at around Rs 1,900 crore, to improve passenger and freight movement, and reduce travel time.

Officials noted that the Aunta-Simaria Bridge is a transformative project that not only boosts connectivity between key districts but also supports the local economy by easing the transport of goods. It also offers improved access to Simaria Dham, a renowned pilgrimage site and the birthplace of celebrated poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

The bridge, constructed by a private firm, has been engineered to handle heavy traffic loads and was built despite formidable challenges such as strong river currents, soft riverbed soils, and complex environmental and social conditions.

The launch event was attended by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and several Union and state ministers, MPs, and MLAs.

