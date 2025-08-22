During a public rally in Bihar, PM Modi launched a strong attack on the RJD and Congress, accusing them of corruption and opposing the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill. He highlighted illegal immigration concerns, pledged infrastructure projects, and announced 16,000 pucca houses in Magadh, emphasizing jobs and development for locals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his public address in Bihar on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the RJD and the Congress. PM Modi alleged that the opposing parties were against the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, as most of their leaders were either in jail or out on bail.

The 130th Constitution Amendment Bill proposes the removal of the Prime Minister, chief ministers and ministers if they are arrested or detained for 30 days over serious charges.

As reported by news agency PTI, PM Modi was addressing a rally in Gayaji after inaugurating several projects. The Prime Minister further alleged that the RJD and its allies consider people of Bihar as their vote bank only. He further said that everybody in the state knows that RJD leaders are always indulging in corrupt practices.

Prime Minister Modi, during his address, said that "No major project was completed in Bihar during the regimes of RJD and Congress. They never thought about people's betterment and were always busy filling their own pockets," as cited by news agency PTI.

On the issue of illegal immigration, he claimed that demography was changing fast in the border districts of Bihar and accused the RJD and Congress of supporting the infiltrators.

Modi further highlighted that, "We will not allow infiltrators to take away the rights of the people of Bihar. RJD and Congress are supporting these infiltrators... they are indulging in the politics of appeasement... people of Bihar must remain vigilant of such parties and their leaders," as per news agency PTI.

Considering the Bihar elections can possibly be scheduled later this year, the Prime Minister asserted that the projects launched in Bihar during the day will provide jobs to people of the state.

While addressing people about the employment and infrastructure improvement, he said that 16,000 pucca houses were given in Bihar's Magadh region during the day and that his government is committed to providing such dwellings to every poor family in the country.

To ensure that Bihar stays connected to all the major cities in the country, the Prime Minister also asserted that the NDA government is committed to strengthening railway infrastructure in Bihar.

(With inputs from ANI)