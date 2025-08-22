Breaking News
Mumbai left to suffer with potholes, Maharashtra govt hit by policy paralysis: Congress

Updated on: 22 August,2025 11:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Earlier in the day, BJP ministers and city MLAs Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha assured that the city roads will be free of potholes before the start of Ganesh festival from August 27

Mumbai left to suffer with potholes, Maharashtra govt hit by policy paralysis: Congress

Mumbaikars were being forced to commute through craters, Sachin Sawant said. File Pic

Mumbai left to suffer with potholes, Maharashtra govt hit by policy paralysis: Congress
The Maharashtra Congress on Friday said that the "policy paralysis" within the BJP-led state government and lack of coordination among different agencies were responsible for the pothole-ridden roads and flyovers in Mumbai, reported the PTI.

"Mumbaikars (city residents) are being forced to commute through craters because of the government's paralysis in decision-making. Even the pre-poll promise of toll waiver in Mumbai has faced endless delay and confusion," Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in Mumbai.



Earlier in the day, BJP ministers and city MLAs Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha assured that the city roads will be free of potholes before the start of Ganesh festival from August 27.


Taking a swipe at Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sawant said, "Gadkari talks of building America-like roads in two years, while the chief minister promises Dubai-like infrastructure.

"CM Fadnavis should now launch a 'Chief Minister's America-Dubai Darshan Yojana', so that people can see whether such pothole-ridden roads exist in those places, and whether they (US and Dubai) too suffer from a policy paralysis, like the Mahayuti government does," the Congress leader said, according to the PTI.

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti government had promised toll exemption for vehicles in Mumbai, but it failed to plan its implementation, he said, as per the PTI.

On June 3, 2025, the cabinet decided that compensation would be paid to MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation) for revenue loss, but due to financial constraints, toll collection by private operator IRB was extended till 2029 for heavy vehicles, Sachin Sawant stated.

"As per earlier plans, flyovers were to be transferred to the Mumbai civic body after 2029 and IRB was expected to maintain them till then. But citing lack of funds, IRB shirked responsibility. Now, in an ad-hoc manner, the state has decided to hand over 19 flyovers and some roads to the BMC prematurely. However, while MSRDC will continue to collect toll revenue, the BMC will have to bear maintenance costs and then seek reimbursement," he said, as per the PTI.

This is nothing but jugglery, the Congress leader alleged.

The government was also considering reducing the toll collection period midway, he said, calling it another sign of "whimsical governance without financial or administrative planning".

"The extension or reduction of toll collection periods clearly shows the arbitrary manner in which this government functions," he added, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

