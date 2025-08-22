Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Electric vehicles exempted from toll on Atal Setu Govt

Mumbai: Electric vehicles exempted from toll on Atal Setu: Govt

Updated on: 22 August,2025 08:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Maharashtra Urban Development Department, in a notification on Thursday, said that the exemption will apply to electric four-wheelers and electric buses, including those operated by state transport undertakings and private operators

Mumbai: Electric vehicles exempted from toll on Atal Setu: Govt

The sea bridge, inaugurated by PM Modi in January 2024, connects Sewri in south Mumbai with Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Electric vehicles exempted from toll on Atal Setu: Govt
x
00:00

Electric vehicles are exempted from paying toll on the Atal Setu (formerly Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or MTHL), India's longest sea bridge, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

Electric vehicles are exempted from paying toll on the Atal Setu (formerly Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or MTHL), India's longest sea bridge, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The Maharashtra Urban Development Department, in a notification on Thursday, said that the exemption will apply to electric four-wheelers and electric buses, including those operated by state transport undertakings and private operators.



The decision taken under provisions of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Tax Act, 1958, is in partial modification of an earlier notification of January 31 this year, which had levied toll on all categories of vehicles using the 21.8-km sea link and its approach roads, according to the PTI.


In May this year, the state Home Department decided to extend toll exemption to electric cars and buses plying on the Atal Setu in public interest, and Thursday's order operationalises the decision for the Shivaji Nagar and Gavan toll plazas.

In a bid to promote clean mobility, the Maharashtra government had in April this year announced a toll waiver for all electric four-wheeler passenger vehicles and electric buses on some of the state's major expressways.

The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting held in Mumbai.

It was decided that the electric vehicles will not have to pay tolls on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), Samruddhi Mahamarg (Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Expressway), the officials had earlier said.

They had also said that a 50 per cent toll discount will be offered to electric vehicles on other state and national highways under the Public Works Department (PWD) of Maharashtra.

"The decision is aimed to encourage the use of electric vehicles and reducing pollution by promoting clean and sustainable transport in the state," an official had earlier stated.

The sea bridge, inaugurated by PM Modi in January 2024, connects Sewri in south Mumbai with Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. It has become a critical arterial road for passenger and commercial traffic.

The bridge built at a cost of around Rs 17,840 crore is the longest bridge as well as the longest sea bridge.

The six-lane trans-harbour bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km long sea-link.

The foundation stone of the bridge had been laid by Prime Minister Modi in December 2016.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Mumbai mumbai trans harbour link AtalSetu mumbai traffic electric vehicles maharashtra mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK