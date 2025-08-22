The Maharashtra Urban Development Department, in a notification on Thursday, said that the exemption will apply to electric four-wheelers and electric buses, including those operated by state transport undertakings and private operators

The sea bridge, inaugurated by PM Modi in January 2024, connects Sewri in south Mumbai with Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. Representational Pic/File

Electric vehicles are exempted from paying toll on the Atal Setu (formerly Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or MTHL), India's longest sea bridge, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The decision taken under provisions of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Tax Act, 1958, is in partial modification of an earlier notification of January 31 this year, which had levied toll on all categories of vehicles using the 21.8-km sea link and its approach roads, according to the PTI.

In May this year, the state Home Department decided to extend toll exemption to electric cars and buses plying on the Atal Setu in public interest, and Thursday's order operationalises the decision for the Shivaji Nagar and Gavan toll plazas.

In a bid to promote clean mobility, the Maharashtra government had in April this year announced a toll waiver for all electric four-wheeler passenger vehicles and electric buses on some of the state's major expressways.

The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting held in Mumbai.

It was decided that the electric vehicles will not have to pay tolls on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), Samruddhi Mahamarg (Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Expressway), the officials had earlier said.

They had also said that a 50 per cent toll discount will be offered to electric vehicles on other state and national highways under the Public Works Department (PWD) of Maharashtra.

"The decision is aimed to encourage the use of electric vehicles and reducing pollution by promoting clean and sustainable transport in the state," an official had earlier stated.

The sea bridge, inaugurated by PM Modi in January 2024, connects Sewri in south Mumbai with Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai. It has become a critical arterial road for passenger and commercial traffic.

The bridge built at a cost of around Rs 17,840 crore is the longest bridge as well as the longest sea bridge.

The six-lane trans-harbour bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km long sea-link.

The foundation stone of the bridge had been laid by Prime Minister Modi in December 2016.

(with PTI inputs)