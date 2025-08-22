The number of electoral wards has been fixed at 227, with the same number of councillors will be elected during the upcoming elections, officials said

The five-year term of Mumbai municipal corporators, elected representatives in the BMC had ended on March 7, 2022. File Pic/iStock

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced the list of 227 electoral ward boundaries in Mumbai and details of designated offices where citizens can submit their objections and suggestions regarding the Draft Ward Formation for the upcoming BMC elections 2025.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced the list of 227 electoral ward boundaries in Mumbai and details of designated offices where citizens can submit their objections and suggestions regarding the Draft Ward Formation for the upcoming BMC elections 2025.

As part of election process, the Mumbai civic body has invited feedback from the public on the draft of new ward boundaries.

"Residents can submit their written objections or suggestions at the specified BMC ward offices and the Election Office in Mumbai," said a notification.

It said that any objections and suggestions will be accepted till September 4 (by 3 pm).

The process is part of the preparation for the BMC elections scheduled this year. After receiving the suggestions and objections, hearings will be held, and the final ward structure will be announced by the State Government and the State Election Commission.

The BMC Commissioner has been authorised by the State Government of Maharashtra, with the approval of the State Election Commission, to publish the draft notification.

The number of electoral wards has been fixed at 227, with the same number of councillors will be elected during the upcoming elections.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government which was in power in Maharashtra from 2019 to 2022 had increased the number of wards from 227 to 236 during its term. It was later challenged in court.

On May 6, the Supreme Court had ordered the state government to issue a notification about all elections to local bodies -- which had been stalled since 2022 due to litigation relating to the implementation of the reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) -- within four weeks.

The five-year term of Mumbai municipal corporators, elected representatives in the BMC had ended on March 7, 2022. Since then, the civic body has been overseen by a state-appointed administrator.

In 2022, the number of wards was increased by nine, as per an MVA government decision. The BJP had objected to this decision, claiming that the number of wards should be increased or decreased only after the census is carried out.

In the last civic election, in 2017, the undivided Shiv Sena retained its hold on one of the richest municipal corporations in Asia, winning 84 seats while the BJP and Congress had bagged 82 and 31, respectively.