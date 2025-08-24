The idol of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Sunday ahead of the 10-day Ganeshotsav 2025 festivities that will begin on August 27. The first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol was introduced by performing traditional folk dance and song amid the presence of hundreds of devotees

Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of this year's idol on Sunday.

The first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol was introduced by performing traditional folk dance and song amid the presence of hundreds of devotees who have gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite deity.

Step into the magic! ✨ The first glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 is here — grander, more majestic, and more divine than ever before! Don’t miss this breathtaking reveal! 🙌🐘



Credits: @raje_ashish #LalbaugchaRaja2025 #DivineRoyalty #GanpatiBappaMorya

Every year, during the grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, millions of devotees flock to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja, the most iconic Ganesh idol in the city. Known as the King of Lalbaug, this revered idol is not only a symbol of devotion but also a cultural landmark. While almost every Mumbaikar knows about its massive crowds and grandeur, there are several fascinating facts about Lalbaugcha Raja that many may not be aware of.

The first Lalbaugcha Raja idol was installed in 1934. The local fishing community and mill workers, who had lost their livelihoods due to the closure of a popular market in Lalbaug, vowed to Lord Ganesha for a permanent marketplace. When their prayers were answered, they started installing Ganesh idols in gratitude. Since then, Lalbaugcha Raja has been celebrated as the navasacha Ganpati — the Ganesha who fulfils wishes.

Devotees firmly believe that praying to Lalbaugcha Raja with a true heart fulfils wishes. Unlike other pandals where devotees line up just for darshan, here, the ‘navasachi line’ is dedicated to those seeking blessings to fulfil their vows, while the ‘mukh darshan line’ is for those who only wish to see the idol.

The popularity of Lalbaugcha Raja is unmatched. Every year, an estimated 20 to 25 lakh devotees visit the pandal during the 10 days of Ganeshotsav. People from across India and even overseas make it a point to visit and seek blessings.