Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here

Updated on: 25 August,2025 12:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The idol of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Sunday ahead of the 10-day Ganeshotsav 2025 festivities that will begin on August 27. The first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol was introduced by performing traditional folk dance and song amid the presence of hundreds of devotees

Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati 2025. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal unveiled the first look of this year's idol on Sunday. 

The first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol was introduced by performing traditional folk dance and song amid the presence of hundreds of devotees who have gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite deity. 

Every year, during the grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, millions of devotees flock to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja, the most iconic Ganesh idol in the city. Known as the King of Lalbaug, this revered idol is not only a symbol of devotion but also a cultural landmark. While almost every Mumbaikar knows about its massive crowds and grandeur, there are several fascinating facts about Lalbaugcha Raja that many may not be aware of.

The first Lalbaugcha Raja idol was installed in 1934. The local fishing community and mill workers, who had lost their livelihoods due to the closure of a popular market in Lalbaug, vowed to Lord Ganesha for a permanent marketplace. When their prayers were answered, they started installing Ganesh idols in gratitude. Since then, Lalbaugcha Raja has been celebrated as the navasacha Ganpati — the Ganesha who fulfils wishes.

Devotees firmly believe that praying to Lalbaugcha Raja with a true heart fulfils wishes. Unlike other pandals where devotees line up just for darshan, here, the ‘navasachi line’ is dedicated to those seeking blessings to fulfil their vows, while the ‘mukh darshan line’ is for those who only wish to see the idol.

The popularity of Lalbaugcha Raja is unmatched. Every year, an estimated 20 to 25 lakh devotees visit the pandal during the 10 days of Ganeshotsav. People from across India and even overseas make it a point to visit and seek blessings.

Here's your complete guide to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal

Darshan for devotees will begin from 5 am to 11 pm every day. Visitors can enter through two gates:

Siddhi Gate - Free Entry

Riddhi Gate - Paid Entry

Each devotee is allowed approximately 10-15 minutes for darshan.

Aarti and Pooja schedule

Daily rituals include:

Morning Pooja - 6 am

Afternoon Pooja - 1 pm

Evening Pooja - 7 pm

The soulful aartis, a highlight of the festival

Morning Aarti - 7 am

Afternoon Aarti - 1 pm

Evening Aarti - 7 pm
Each lasts for around 15 minutes, with special ticketed facilities available for devotees wishing to attend.

Ticket Details

General Darshan - Rs 50

VIP Darshan - Rs 200

Special Darshan - Rs 500

How to reach Lalbaugcha Raja

Reaching the iconic pandal in Lalbaug, Mumbai, is convenient through multiple modes:

By Train -

Chinchpokli Station (Central Line): 10-minute walk

Currey Road Station (Central Line): 15-minute walk

Lower Parel Station (Western Line): 20-25-minute walk or a quick taxi ride

From CSMT: Board a Central Line train and alight at Chinchpokli.

By bus - Several BEST buses connect to Lalbaug, including routes 124, 134, 66, 132, and 172. Expect delays during peak hours.

By taxi - A convenient choice, but be prepared for traffic congestion near the pandal.

By private vehicle - Parking is extremely limited; advisable to park farther away and walk.

By Mumbai Metro - Nearest metro access is Lower Parel station, from where you can take a short ride or walk to the pandal.

Pro Tip: Use the Chhatrapati Shivaji Ground-TB Kadam Marg route for a smoother darshan experience and to avoid the heaviest crowds.

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

