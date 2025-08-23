The move comes as lakhs of devotees are expected to visit pandals across the city during the 11-day festival. Officials said the special arrangements aim to ease festive travel and ensure devotees have a safe and reliable option for late-night commutes

Mumbai Metro services will run late into the night this Ganesh festival 2025 , with extended timings and additional trains on Lines 2A and 7.

In an official announcement, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that from August 27 to September 6, the last trains from Andheri West and Gundavali will depart at midnight instead of 11 pm.

On weekdays, 317 services will operate, up from 305, with trains running every 5 minutes 50 seconds during peak hours and 9 minutes 30 seconds during non-peak hours. Saturdays will see 256 services, while Sundays will have 229, each with improved frequencies compared to normal schedules. Additional trains may be introduced if required to handle crowds.

A highlight of the plan is the midnight extension on both lines, which authorities say will help devotees avoid traffic jams while travelling to popular pandals late at night. The changes also fit into MMRDA’s broader “Mumbai in Minutes” vision of reducing travel time and offering dependable alternatives to road transport.

Officials noted that Ganeshotsav is not just a cultural celebration but also one of the city’s busiest travel periods. By bolstering operations during this time, the metro authority hopes to strike a balance between supporting traditions and offering world-class urban mobility.

The extended services are expected to bring much-needed relief to commuters, particularly students, families, and outstation visitors, who often struggle with late-night transport options during the festival rush.