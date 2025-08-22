This is the highest number of such services ever operated, the railways said in a press release on Friday. The special trains will be operated to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for devotees and passengers during the upcoming Ganpati festival, which will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6

CR is operating the lion's share with 302 trips, addressing the intense festive demand.

In a significant move to facilitate festive travel, the Indian Railways has announced a record 380 Ganpati Special train trips ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

Last year, 358 train trips were operated while in 2023, the railways had run 305 trips.

The Central Railway is operating the lion’s share with 302 trips, addressing the intense festive demand particularly in Maharashtra and the Konkan region.

The Ganpati Special trains over the Konkan Railway route will halt at Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Kamathe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, and Surathkal.

Of the 380 trips, six trains will be Unreserved Special Services between Panvel and Chiplun. The services of the Unreserved Ganpati Special train services between Panvel and Chiplun are as follows:

Train No 01159 will depart Panvel at 4.40 pm on September 5 and 6 and reach Chiplun at 9.55 pm the same day.

Train No 01160 will depart Chiplun at 11.05 am on the same dates and arrive Panvel at 4.10 pm.

Halts: Somatane, Apta, Jiye, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, and Anjani.

Coach Composition: These trains will consist of 8 MEMU coaches.

Booking Information: Tickets for unreserved coaches can be booked via the UTS system, with regular unreserved fare charges applicable.

For detailed timings and station-wise schedules, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, download the NTES App, or check the IRCTC website, RailOne App, or visit any PRS counter.

Ganesh festival 2025: BEST announces late-night bus services for Ganpati devotees during 10-day festival

Ahead of the Ganesh festival 2025, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Friday announced special late-night bus services for Ganpati devotees during 10-day festival.

The Ganesh festival will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6, 2025, and large crowds are expected across Mumbai, especially in South and Central Mumbai during late-night hours, officials said.

"To assist devotees and ease night-time travel, BEST will be running special late-night bus services. These additional services will run between August 27 and September 5 to cater to the increased demand during Ganesh Chaturthi," the BEST said.

It said that a total of 10 special bus routes have been planned to cover important areas like Fort, Girgaon, Khetwadi, Lalbaug, and Parel, where thousands visit for Ganpati darshan.

Each route will have 2–3 buses operating between 10:30 pm and 6 am, depending on the route. These buses will run between key railway stations, popular chowks (squares), and major Ganesh pandals to help citizens commute safely and conveniently, the BEST said.

BEST officials further said that the night services will help reduce traffic congestion and make public transport more accessible during the festival season.