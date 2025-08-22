Forest dept rescues rare birds, arrests two traffickers fueling pet trade; the seized species included Red Munia, Scaly-breasted Munia, and Tricoloured Munia

In a major crackdown, the forest department in Panvel arrested two people involved in wildlife trafficking and rescued 42 Munia birds. The seized species included Red Munia, Scaly-breasted Munia, and Tricoloured Munia. All Munias are protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. However, they remain in high demand as pets, fueling illegal trade.

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and NGO Wildlife Welfare Wing (WWW) Member, Rohit Mohite, said, “We had received a tip-off from our sources, based on which the forest department and our team carried out a raid in Panvel and seized a total of 42 Munia birds.”

The accused — Devendra Lalchand Patil, a resident of Koparkhairane, and Haresh Damodar Patil, a resident of Pen — were caught red-handed during the operation. Both have been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and remanded in two days of forest custody by the local court.

The raid was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forest Rahul Patil, ACF Mali, the WWA team, and forest staff. “This successful operation has dealt a major blow to the illegal bird trafficking trade,” Mohite added. Officials are now probing whether the accused are part of a larger network involved in trafficking native bird species.