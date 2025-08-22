Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Panvel Two held for wildlife trafficking 42 munia birds rescued

Panvel: Two held for wildlife trafficking, 42 munia birds rescued

Updated on: 22 August,2025 10:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Forest dept rescues rare birds, arrests two traffickers fueling pet trade; the seized species included Red Munia, Scaly-breasted Munia, and Tricoloured Munia

Panvel: Two held for wildlife trafficking, 42 munia birds rescued

The rescued munia birds seized during the Panvel raid

Listen to this article
Panvel: Two held for wildlife trafficking, 42 munia birds rescued
x
00:00

In a major crackdown, the forest department in Panvel arrested two people involved in wildlife trafficking and rescued 42 Munia birds. The seized species included Red Munia, Scaly-breasted Munia, and Tricoloured Munia. All Munias are protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. However, they remain in high demand as pets, fueling illegal trade.

In a major crackdown, the forest department in Panvel arrested two people involved in wildlife trafficking and rescued 42 Munia birds. The seized species included Red Munia, Scaly-breasted Munia, and Tricoloured Munia. All Munias are protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. However, they remain in high demand as pets, fueling illegal trade.

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and NGO Wildlife Welfare Wing (WWW) Member, Rohit Mohite, said, “We had received a tip-off from our sources, based on which the forest department and our team carried out a raid in Panvel and seized a total of 42 Munia birds.”



The accused — Devendra Lalchand Patil, a resident of Koparkhairane, and Haresh Damodar Patil, a resident of Pen — were caught red-handed during the operation. Both have been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and remanded in two days of forest custody by the local court.


The raid was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forest Rahul Patil, ACF Mali, the WWA team, and forest staff. “This successful operation has dealt a major blow to the illegal bird trafficking trade,” Mohite added. Officials are now probing whether the accused are part of a larger network involved in trafficking native bird species.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

panvel wildlife mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK