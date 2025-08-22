Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Dos and donts for bringing Bappa home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Dos and don’ts for bringing Bappa home

Updated on: 22 August,2025 05:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

One of the most common and significant traditions of Ganesh Chaturthi is installing an idol of Lord Ganesha at home and welcoming the deity with utmost devotion

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Dos and don’ts for bringing Bappa home

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: Pexels)

Listen to this article
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Dos and don’ts for bringing Bappa home
x
00:00

With Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaching, devotees across India are filled with excitement to welcome Ganpati Bappa home. The festival, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with much fanfare in the country, and even by Indians living abroad.

With Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaching, devotees across India are filled with excitement to welcome Ganpati Bappa home. The festival, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with much fanfare in the country, and even by Indians living abroad.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, with the 10-day Ganeshotsav ending on Saturday, September 6 (Anant Chaturdashi).



One of the most common and significant traditions of the festival is installing an idol of Lord Ganesha at home and welcoming the deity with utmost devotion. People bring the idol home amid the chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, mantras and music, hoping that his arrival will bring prosperity and joy in their lives.


If you, too, are bringing Bappa home for the festival, here are some essential guidelines you need to know:

Dos

1. Clean house

Clean your house thoroughly before bringing the idol of Lord Ganesha home. Decorate the area where the idol will be placed with flowers and other items.

2. Check direction to install idol

Check the most auspicious direction to place the idol. This will enhance the spiritual energy of the home.

3. Cover idol before sthapna

It is customary to cover the idol with a red cloth while bringing Bappa home, especially if the idol is arriving before Ganesh Chaturthi.

4. Perform daily rituals

One should perform poojas and morning and evening aartis daily while the idol of Lord Ganesha is at home, to seek blessings and elevate the divine atmosphere.

Don’ts

1. Don’t place idol on floor

The idol of Lord Ganesha should never be placed on the floor, even temporarily. It should be installed on an elevated platform or pedestal covered with a cloth.

2. Don’t close door during sthapna

One should keep the main entrance of the house open during sthapna (installation) of the idol. This ensures that divine and positive energy flows into the house.

3. Don’t leave house empty

Do not leave the house unattended while Ganpati Bappa is at home. At least one member of the family needs to be at home, with the deity, at all times till visarjan.

4. Don’t consume certain foods

It is generally advised to avoid consuming onion and garlic or non-vegetarian food during Ganesh Chaturthi, and to prepare satvik food.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

ganesh chaturthi Ganeshotsav ganpati culture lifestyle

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK