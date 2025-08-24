Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Did you know? Fascinating facts about Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja

While almost every Mumbaikar knows about its massive crowds and grandeur, there are several fascinating facts about Lalbaugcha Raja that many may not be aware of

Pic/Facebook@Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

Every year, during the grand festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, millions of devotees flock to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja, the most iconic Ganesh idol in the city. Known as the King of Lalbaug, this revered idol is not only a symbol of devotion but also a cultural landmark. While almost every Mumbaikar knows about its massive crowds and grandeur, there are several fascinating facts about Lalbaugcha Raja that many may not be aware of.

1. The origin of Lalbaugcha Raja



The first Lalbaugcha Raja idol was installed in 1934. The local fishing community and mill workers, who had lost their livelihoods due to the closure of a popular market in Lalbaug, vowed to Lord Ganesha for a permanent marketplace. When their prayers were answered, they started installing Ganesh idols in gratitude. Since then, Lalbaugcha Raja has been celebrated as the navasacha Ganpati — the Ganesha who fulfils wishes.


2. Navasacha Ganpati

Devotees firmly believe that praying to Lalbaugcha Raja with a true heart fulfils wishes. Unlike other pandals where devotees line up just for darshan, here, the ‘navasachi line’ is dedicated to those seeking blessings to fulfil their vows, while the ‘mukh darshan line’ is for those who only wish to see the idol.

3. Massive footfall

The popularity of Lalbaugcha Raja is unmatched. Every year, an estimated 20 to 25 lakh devotees visit the pandal during the 10 days of Ganeshotsav. People from across India and even overseas make it a point to visit and seek blessings.

4. Iconic pose

The idol’s pose has remained unchanged since 1935. Sitting majestically on a throne, with the right hand raised in blessing, Lalbaugcha Raja is instantly recognisable. This consistency in design has made it a timeless cultural symbol.

5. Idol height

The idol is usually 18 to 20 feet tall, making it one of the tallest Ganesh idols in Mumbai. Despite its massive size, the detailing and decoration make it stand out year after year.

6. Record-breaking donations

Devotees offer everything from gold and silver ornaments to huge sums of money. Over the years, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has received donations worth crores of rupees, making it one of the richest Ganesh pandals in the country. These funds are used for various charitable activities, including education, healthcare, and social welfare.

7. Immersion day grandeur

The Ganesh Visarjan procession of Lalbaugcha Raja is another spectacular sight. It usually takes over 15–20 hours for the idol to reach Girgaon Chowpatty for immersion due to the enormous number of devotees who join the procession.

8. Celebrity devotees

From Bollywood actors and industrialists to political leaders, Lalbaugcha Raja attracts big names every year. Many celebrities visit the pandal quietly to offer prayers, reinforcing the idol’s status as a true ‘Raja’ of Mumbai.

9. Behind-the-scenes craftsmanship

The idol is crafted by the Kamble family, who have been making it for generations. Their dedication ensures that Lalbaugcha Raja maintains its original design and grandeur year after year.

10. Symbol of unity

Beyond religion, Lalbaugcha Raja has become a cultural symbol of Mumbai’s spirit. People of all backgrounds come together during the festival, showcasing the city’s unity, faith, and resilience.


