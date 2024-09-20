Breaking News
Updated on: 21 September,2024 06:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Devotees also offered 4,151 gm of gold; precious items to be auctioned today

Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja mandal received Rs 5.65 crore in cash donations

The Lalbaugcha Raja mandal has received R5.65  crore in cash donations this Ganesh Chaturthi, its treasurer revealed on Friday.


Mangesh Dalvi, the treasurer, said, “Between September 7 and 20, the faithful donated Rs 5,65,90,000 in cash. Devotees have also donated 4,151 grams of gold and 64,321 grams of silver.”



Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal members taking stock of cash donations


A public auction of attractive gold and silver items offered by devotees at the feet of the idol is scheduled to be held on Saturday at 6 pm sharp. The event will take place at the Lalbaugcha Raja mandap.

According to sources, some devotees of Ganpati Bappa also donated dollars.

The iconic idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Putlabai chawl, is a central attraction during Ganesh Chaturthi, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the beloved deity.

On September 5, the first look of this year’s Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled, and the grand reveal set the stage for one of Mumbai’s most anticipated events.

The Kambli family has been custodians of the revered idol and managing celebrations surrounding it for 80 years. 

