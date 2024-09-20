In addition to the cash donations, precious metals including gold and silver were also contributed

Lalbaugcha Raja. File Pic

The donation tally for the Lalbaghcha Raja has been completed, revealing a remarkable outpouring of generosity from devotees which reached over 5.6 crore in total during the Ganeshotsav 2024.

During the ten days of the Ganesh festival, from September 7 to September 20, 2024, devotees contributed a total of Rs 5,65,90,000 in cash.

In addition to the cash donations, the following precious metals were also contributed:

- Gold: 4,151.360 grams

- Silver: 64,321 grams

Lakhs of devotees each year visit the Lalbaughcha Raja to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. The devotees filled with enthusiasm gather to offer prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja 2024.

The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

On September 5, the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja for this year's festival was unveiled.

The donations received on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi were counted at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, amounting to Rs 48.30 lakh, according to the Mandal's official statement.

Lalbaugcha Raja also received donations of 255.80 grams of gold and 5,024 grams of silver.

The grand reveal set the stage for the Ganeshotsav 2024, one of Mumbai's most anticipated events. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, who have been custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

Ganeshotsav 2024, a ten-day festival commencing on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada, began on Saturday, September 7. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha, the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

The Ganeshotsav 2024 is marked by an outpouring of devotion and enthusiasm across Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Homes and public pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants.