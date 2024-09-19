Breaking News
Farewell, Bappa: Mid-Day's lensmen frame the emotion

Updated on: 19 September,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

As the city bid adieu to its favourite god on Tuesday, mid-day’s sharp-shooters were on hand across the city capturing every mood and emotion of the final journey

A Ganesha idol wends its way through Lalbaug amidst a cloud of confetti, on Tuesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

A surreal mood at Girgaon Chowpatty with the moon shining down on the Arabian Sea as well as a sea of people on Anant Chaturdashi. Pic/Ashish Raje


A young girl looks decidedly unimpressed by the visarjan going on at the artificial pond in Dadar West. Pic/Satej Shinde



The city’s adoration of the elephant god is on cinemascope display at Girgaon Chowpatty. Pic/Ashish Raje


A final whisper of hopes and aspirations before the beloved god is sea-borne at Juhu beach. Pic/Anurag Ahire

A devotee helps with the immersion of an idol in an artificial pond in Dadar West. Pic/Satej Shinde

A burst of colours accompanies the Lalbaugcha Raja while on the way to Girgaon Chowpatty. Pic/Shadab Khan

A Ganesha idol, with a seemingly benign look on his face, amidst a sea of mobile phones held aloft on a Lalbaugh road. Pic/Shadab Khan

Tasked with ensuring crowd control, these police personnel find it hard to resist a selfie with the beloved Lalbaugcha Raja. Pic/Atul Kamble

