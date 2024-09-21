The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal in Mumbai concluded the auction of the valuables offered to Lord Ganesha during the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival. A 1-kg gold biscuit fetched the highest price of Rs 75.9 lakh

PIC/Aditi Haralkar

Valuables offered to Bappa at Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal sold for Rs 2.35 crore in auction

The auction of the valuables offered to Bappa at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal took place on Saturday evening. The auction process takes place every year. The valuables were sold for Rs 2,35,54,000, with a 1-kg gold biscuit fetching the highest price of Rs 75.9 lakh. The base price of the biscuit was set at Rs 71 lakh.

Among the items sold was a small silver mooshak which was bought for Rs 16,000, while a 268-gram silver modak fetched Rs 27,000.

Two kids also participated in the auction for a cricket bat that was offered to Lord Ganesha. They bought the bat for Rs 29,000.

The Lalbaugcha Raja mandal has received R5.65 crore in cash donations this Ganesh Chaturthi, its treasurer revealed on Friday. Mangesh Dalvi, the treasurer, said, “Between September 7 and 20, the faithful donated Rs 5,65,90,000 in cash. Devotees have also donated 4,151 grams of gold and 64,321 grams of silver.”

A public auction of attractive gold and silver items offered by devotees at the feet of the idol is scheduled to be held on Saturday at 6 pm sharp. The event will take place at the Lalbaugcha Raja mandap.

According to sources, some devotees of Ganpati Bappa also donated dollars.

The iconic idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Putlabai chawl, is a central attraction during Ganesh Chaturthi, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the beloved deity.

On September 5, the first look of this year’s Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled, and the grand reveal set the stage for one of Mumbai’s most anticipated events.

The Kambli family has been custodians of the revered idol and managing celebrations surrounding it for 80 years.

On Day 1 of the festivities on September 7, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati mandal received donations amounting to Rs 48.3 lakh.

Lalbaugcha Raja also received donations of 255.80 grams of gold and 5,024 grams of silver.

The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

On September 5, the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja for this year's festival was unveiled.