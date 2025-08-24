The occasion marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and during the ten-day festival Mumbai Police on Saturday announced an elaborate traffic arrangements in parts of the city

The Ganeshotsav will be celebrated in Mumbai from August 27 to September 6. Representational Pic/Satej Shinde

Ganesh festival 2025: Traffic diversions, restrictions issued in eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai, check details

Ganesh festival 2025: Traffic diversions, restrictions issued in eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai, check details

As the city prepares to celebrate the 10-day long Ganesh festival 2025 with devotion and grandeur, Mumbai Police on Saturday announced an elaborated set of traffic regulations to ensure public safety and vehicle movement in the western and eastern suburbs of the city.

As the city prepares to celebrate the 10-day long Ganesh festival 2025 with devotion and grandeur, Mumbai Police on Saturday announced an elaborated set of traffic regulations to ensure public safety and vehicle movement in the western and eastern suburbs of the city.

The Ganeshotsav will be celebrated in Mumbai from August 27 to September 6.

Restrictions in the eastern suburbs jurisdiction of Mumbai traffic police

Under Chembur traffic division-

A police notification on Saturday said that the entry for all type of vehicles on Hemu Kalani Marg from Umarshi Bappa Junction to Basant Park Junction shall be prohibited and entry for all type of vehicles on Gidwani Marg from Golf club to Zama Chowk to Chembur Naka shall also be prohibited.

Alternate Route:

1) Vehicles proceeding towards Basant park junction shall use north bound and proceed towards Chembur Naka - take a right turn at R.C.Road for Basant Park.

2) Vehicles proceeding from Golf Club towards Chembur Naka shall use north bound of Gidwani Marg - Sainik garden - take left and proceed towards Diamond

garden- take left turn on V.N. Purav Marg and proceed towards Chembur Naka via south bound.

The police said that the heavy vehicles will be strictly prohibited on RC Marg (Maravali Church to Chembur Naka) and Dr. C.G. Gidwani Marg.

There will be no parking zones on V.N. Purav Marg, RC Marg, M.G. Road, P.L. Lokhande Marg, and Acharya Marg among others.

Chunabhatti traffic division-

Goods vehicles are banned on V.N. Purav Marg and S.G. Barve Marg.

Parking restrictions are imposed on V.N. Purav Marg and S.G. Barve Marg.

Trombay traffic division-

Ghatla Gaon Road is closed from Subhash Nagar to the festival point.

Heavy vehicles are restricted on RC Marg and Dr. C.G. Marg.

Mankhurd traffic division-

Time-bound bans will be in place on Sion-Panvel Highway and Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road from 8:00–11:00 hrs and 17:00–21:00 hrs. There will be no parking on both roads during this period.

Mulund traffic division

The police said that there will be diversions in place on Dindayal Upadhyay Marg and Tank Road. One-way restrictions are enforced on roads leading to Shivaji Talav.

Goods vehicles will be banned on Jatashankar Dosa Marg and Gaondevi Road.

Multiple roads including Bhattipada Marg, LBS Road, and Jungle Mangal Road are declared no-parking zones.

Sakinaka traffic division-

Heavy vehicle movements will be prohibited from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk to Ganesh Ghat.

"Commuters are advised to use Saki Vihar Road and Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road as alternatives," the police notification said.

Under the MIDC traffic division, goods vehicles will be restricted and parking prohibited along JVLR Road from Jogeshwari Junction to Durganagar, police said.

Read More: Ganesh Chaturthi: Police issues traffic diversions south and central Mumbai

Western Suburbs-

Under Santacruz traffic division-

Major routes such as Devde Road and Juhu Tara Road will be closed to non-essential traffic. Alternate routes include S.V. Road, V.M. Road, and Juhu Road.

Goods vehicles will be restricted on Vaikunthalal Mehta Marg, Indravadan Oza Marg, and Gulmohar Road. There will be a no parking on Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Church Road, and adjacent lanes during the festival.

D.N. Nagar division in Andheri-

No-entry enforced on several major roads including Seizure Marg, J.P. Road, and A.P. Road.

Prohibition on goods vehicles on C.D. Barfiwala Road.

No parking on all major roads in Andheri West including J.P. Road, S.V. Road, and Juhu-Versova Link Road.

Sahar traffic division-

Light vehicles only allowed on Gokhale Bridge Road.

Heavy vehicles diverted via Gold Spot Junction, Captain Gore Bridge, and Western Express Highway.

Goregaon division-

Total traffic restrictions on Marve Road, M.G. Road, and from Ratna Naka to Ganesh Ghat. There will be no parking on Oshiwara Nala, Marve Junction to Vishal Nagar, and surrounding roads.

Kandivali division-

Roads like Damu Anna Date Marg and Bandarpakhadi Road will be closed to regular traffic. Goods vehicles are barred on routes including K.T. Son Marg and Abdul Hamid Road. There will be no parking zones include Shankar Lane, M.G. Road, and Boarsapada Road.

The police said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines and advisory regarding old and dangerous road over bridges (ROBs).

Accordingly, it has been decided that following arrangements shall remain in place-

1. Not more than 100 people should cross the ROBs at any given time.

2. There shall be no halting of procession over the ROBs.

3. There shall be no dancing and no loudspeakers shall play over the ROBs.