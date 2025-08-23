The action took place on Friday around 9:40 pm, when officers on patrol within the jurisdiction of the Wadala TT Police Station noticed a suspicious white car. When signalled to stop, the driver tried to flee but was intercepted after a brief chase

Mumbai Police nabs two with over Rs 30 lakh worth of ganja

Mumbai Police nabs two with over Rs 30 lakh worth of ganja

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Wadala TT Police in Mumbai on Friday arrested two men and seized 51 kilograms and 500 grams of ganja, valued at over Rs 30 lakh in the international market.

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Wadala TT Police in Mumbai on Friday arrested two men and seized 51 kilograms and 500 grams of ganja, valued at over Rs 30 lakh in the international market.

The action took place on Friday around 9:40 pm, when officers on patrol within the jurisdiction of the Wadala TT Police Station noticed a suspicious white car. When signalled to stop, the driver tried to flee but was intercepted after a brief chase. A search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of ganja concealed inside.

A case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(2)(c) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abubakar Mehendi Hasan Shah and Rahman Shamim Khan. They were produced in court and have been remanded to police custody until August 29, police said.

According to officials, the seized contraband would have fetched around Rs 30,30,000 in the international market.

Investigations are underway to trace the wider supply network and identify other individuals involved.