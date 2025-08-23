Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Police nabs two with over Rs 30 lakh worth of ganja

Mumbai Police nabs two with over Rs 30 lakh worth of ganja

Updated on: 23 August,2025 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | aishwarya.iyer@mid-day.com

Top

The action took place on Friday around 9:40 pm, when officers on patrol within the jurisdiction of the Wadala TT Police Station noticed a suspicious white car. When signalled to stop, the driver tried to flee but was intercepted after a brief chase

Mumbai Police nabs two with over Rs 30 lakh worth of ganja

The arrested accused in police custody

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police nabs two with over Rs 30 lakh worth of ganja
x
00:00

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Wadala TT Police in Mumbai on Friday arrested two men and seized 51 kilograms and 500 grams of ganja, valued at over Rs 30 lakh in the international market.

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Wadala TT Police in Mumbai on Friday arrested two men and seized 51 kilograms and 500 grams of ganja, valued at over Rs 30 lakh in the international market.

The action took place on Friday around 9:40 pm, when officers on patrol within the jurisdiction of the Wadala TT Police Station noticed a suspicious white car. When signalled to stop, the driver tried to flee but was intercepted after a brief chase. A search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of ganja concealed inside.



A case has been registered under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(2)(c) of the NDPS Act, 1985.


The arrested accused have been identified as Abubakar Mehendi Hasan Shah and Rahman Shamim Khan. They were produced in court and have been remanded to police custody until August 29, police said.

According to officials, the seized contraband would have fetched around Rs 30,30,000 in the international market.

Investigations are underway to trace the wider supply network and identify other individuals involved.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai mumbai police mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK