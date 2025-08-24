Even as the prices of Lord Ganesha idols rise every year, Mumbaikars have changed the way they approach the festival. The idols are getting smaller coupled with eco-friendly practices, but the devotion and excitement is still the same

For Mumbaikar Rasika Pote, Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav is an extremely special festival, and that is why she makes sure that she comes home for it every year, even though she has moved to Delhi a few years ago. This year is going to be no different as she lands in the city in time for the festival that is all set to start on August 27. Amid the rain, the city is already buzzing, as people from neighbourhoods get their Lord Ganesha idols, apart from getting one for their homes.

There is a lot that has changed with the idols over the years though. The first is that many people are switching from Plaster of Paris Idols, popularly called POP idols, to eco-friendly idols. This is apart from those who have been using or prefer to get their traditional environmental-friendly idols made from clay. The second is the cost of these idols, which is increasing by the year, as they are not only dependent on the popularity of latter but also the different kinds of designs, but most importantly the size. Take Pote for example, her family in the city gets an eco-friendly idol every year as they immerse it in their colony.

Eco-friendly festivities

She explains, “We have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for the past 60 years now, and it has been 15 years since we have switched to eco-friendly idols and also decor. Earlier we used to buy POP idols and then use thermocol and plastic flowers and almost non-degradable materials for the decor but then my dad opposed this concept, and we decided to go eco-friendly.”

In the process, they also reduced the size of the idol. “We changed it from the 3-feet POP idol to "Shaadu cha Ganapati" made from clay/papier mache with an idol that was only 1 to 1.5 ft in height, and which can dissolve in water easily overnight. Usually, eco-friendly idols are a bit more expensive than POP idols but since its environment friendly we usually spend around Rs 2500 to Rs 3000 on the idol every year,” she adds. It is a stark difference from before when they used to spend Rs 5000 – Rs 6000 for taller idols that were 5ft and made from POP. “More than the cost, the smaller idols, which are made of clay, are easier to dissolve at home,” she adds.

Devotion over cost

While the difference may not seem like a lot because of the size of the idol, it may not be the same for everybody, depending on their income. Elsewhere in Mumbai, 23-year-old Sayali Shirke has been living on her own but has been ensuring that she continues to celebrate the festival.

The Mumbaikar not only gets her own idol but also sees it through till the end with the immersion -- even though certain aspects of the celebration, are traditionally done by men in Maharashtrian culture. It is simply because the city-based banker’s devotion is sky-high, and that also means managing her expenses to be able to afford buying idol. “This year, I bought my Ganpati idol for Rs 1200. Since eco-friendly idols are expensive, POP idols are in higher demand because they are more budget-friendly,” she shares.

On the other hand, Pote highlights how the growing popularity of bigger and better pandals due to sponsorship and other elements, has led to a change in the way people approach the festival. She shares, “The pandals across the city have made the idol height more of a competition making it lose the essence of why we have pandals in the first place. Also, the height and innovative idols that are made every year, the visarjan visuals only get heartbreaking as the POP idols don't dissolve soon and are only harming the sea.”

With the innovative idols come the increasing costs, she reminds. While the smaller idols are usually priced the same over the years, the bigger idols she feels have become more expensive depending on the concept of the idol and the also the popularity of the idol. This is apart from the fact that the rising costs are due to inflation, and that may not always be reflected in the salaries.

However, Ganesh Chaturthi, being one of Mumbai’s most beloved festivals, sees people go all out and spend, or simply save in advance, and Shirke is following that very approach. “Living alone, it's tough to manage all the expenses, but the festive spirit is high, and the festival only comes once a year. You can still enjoy it by finding some cost-effective ways to manage the costs,” she concludes.