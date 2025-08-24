The festival begins on the Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month (as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar) and continues for ten days. During this period, idols of Lord Ganesha are installed in homes and public spaces

Ganeshotsav is one of the most grandly celebrated festivals in Maharashtra. Pic/Ashish Raje

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, one of the most anticipated festivals in the Hindu calendar, will be celebrated with great fervour in Maharashtra and across several states in India and abroad beginning on August 27, 2025.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, one of the most anticipated festivals in the Hindu calendar, will be celebrated with great fervour in Maharashtra and across several states in India and abroad beginning on August 27, 2025.

The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

The ten-day festival will conclude on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with the traditional Ganesh Visarjan.

Here's are important dates and an overview of the 10-day festival-

Important calendar dates

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 1:54 pm

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 3:44 pm

Main Festival Day (Ganesh Chaturthi): Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Ganesh Visarjan (Anant Chaturdashi): Saturday, September 6, 2025

Festival overview

The festival begins on the Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month (as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar) and continues for ten days. During this period, idols of Lord Ganesha are installed in homes and public spaces.

Daily rituals, including aartis, devotional singing, and fasting, are observed by devotees across states in India. It is considered as the biggest festivals in Maharashtra and in Mumbai, the festival is celebrated on a huge scale.

Maharashtra government on Saturday officially declared the Sarvajanik and household Ganesh festival as 'Rajya Mahotsav', and launched a portal for the devotees.

An official statement said that various departments under the Cultural Affairs Department have organised multiple activities, programs, celebrations and competitions for the upcoming festival.

It said that as part of these initiatives, a special portal – ganeshotsav.pldmka.co.in – has been created to ensure that every citizen across the state can witness the grandeur of both household and Sarvajanik festivities.

10th day of the festival

On Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th day of the festival, the idols are immersed in water bodies, marking Lord Ganesha’s symbolic return to his divine abode. The immersion ceremony, Ganesh Visarjan, is accompanied by grand processions, music, and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Public holidays

Ganesh Chaturthi is a public holiday in several Indian states. In 2025, banks will remain closed for the occasion in different states of the country.

Ganeshotsav

Ganeshotsav is one of the most grandly celebrated festivals in Maharashtra, deeply embedded in the state's cultural and religious fabric. While its roots are strongest in Maharashtra, the festival is also observed with great enthusiasm in several other states across India.