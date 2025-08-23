Breaking News
India announces suspension of postal services to US from August 25

Updated on: 23 August,2025 04:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Department of Posts has decided to temporarily suspend booking of all types of postal articles, destined for the USA with effect from August 25, 2025 except letters/documents and gift items up to USD 100 in value, an official statement said

India announces suspension of postal services to US from August 25

The announcement comes after a recent change in US customs rules. Pic/X

India announces suspension of postal services to US from August 25
The Indian Department of Posts on Saturday announced a temporary suspension of most postal services to the United States of America, starting August 25, 2025, an official statement said on Saturday.

The announcement comes after a recent change in US customs rules.



In an official statement, the govt said, "The Department of Posts has taken note of the Executive Order No. 14324 issued by the U.S. Administration on 30th July, 2025, under which the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to USD 800 will be withdrawn with effect from 29th August, 2025. Consequently, all international postal items destined for the USA, regardless of their value, shall be subject to customs duties as per the country-specific International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff framework. However, gift items up to the value of USD 100 shall continue to remain exempt from duties."


It said as per the Executive Order, transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other “qualified parties” approved by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments. While CBP issued certain guidelines on 15th August, 2025, several critical processes relating to the designation of “qualified parties” and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined. Consequently, U.S. bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after 25th August, 2025, citing lack of operational and technical readiness.

In view of the above, the Department of Posts has decided to temporarily suspend booking of all types of postal articles, destined for the USA with effect from August 25, 2025 except letters/documents and gift items up to USD 100 in value. These exempt categories will continue to be accepted and conveyed to the USA, subject to further clarifications from CBP and USPS, the statement said.

People who have already sent packages that cannot now be delivered may apply for a refund of their postage, it said.

India Post has said it is working with US and international partners to solve the problem and hopes to resume full services soon.

"The Department of Posts deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to customers and assures that all possible measures are being undertaken to resume full services to the USA at the earliest," the statement said.

