Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > US military launches mini shuttle for classified space experiments

US military launches mini shuttle for classified space experiments

Updated on: 23 August,2025 01:14 PM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

It’s not yet clear how long the mini shuttle will remain aloft. The last X-37B circled the globe for a little over a year before returning to Earth in March. Previous missions have lasted months to years

US military launches mini shuttle for classified space experiments

The shuttle lifts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
US military launches mini shuttle for classified space experiments
x
00:00

Another US military mini shuttle blasted off on Thursday night to conduct classified experiments in space.

Another US military mini shuttle blasted off on Thursday night to conduct classified experiments in space.

Launched by SpaceX, the space plane with no one aboard took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It’s the eighth such flight for the test vehicles known as X-37B. This one will test laser communications and safe navigation without GPS, the US Space Force said.



It’s not yet clear how long the mini shuttle will remain aloft. The last X-37B circled the globe for a little over a year before returning to Earth in March. Previous missions have lasted months to years.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

international space station florida world news International news news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK