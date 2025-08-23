The Trump administration has taken steps to enforce the requirement that truckers speak and read English proficiently. The Transportation Department said the aim is to improve road safety following incidents in which drivers’ inability to read signs or speak English may have contributed to traffic deaths

The US will stop issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers with immediate effect, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday. “The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” he said.

