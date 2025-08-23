Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > US ends visas for commercial truck drivers to protect Americans

US ends visas for commercial truck drivers to protect Americans

Updated on: 23 August,2025 01:12 PM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

The Trump administration has taken steps to enforce the requirement that truckers speak and read English proficiently. The Transportation Department said the aim is to improve road safety following incidents in which drivers’ inability to read signs or speak English may have contributed to traffic deaths

US ends visas for commercial truck drivers to protect Americans

US wants to ensure truckers understand English. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
US ends visas for commercial truck drivers to protect Americans
x
00:00

The US will stop issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers with immediate effect, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday. “The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on US roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” he said.

The Trump administration has taken steps to enforce the requirement that truckers speak and read English proficiently. The Transportation Department said the aim is to improve road safety following incidents in which drivers' inability to read signs or speak English may have contributed to traffic deaths.

The Trump administration has taken steps to enforce the requirement that truckers speak and read English proficiently. The Transportation Department said the aim is to improve road safety following incidents in which drivers’ inability to read signs or speak English may have contributed to traffic deaths.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


