Team India will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on 10 September, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for 14 September, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, former spinner Maninder Singh has expressed his disappointment about the omission of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer from India's squad.

Speaking about Jaiswal's omission, he feels the left-hander is ready for any format.

"See, I was a little disappointed not to see these two names. Jaiswal, I think, is ready for any format and he should be there in any team," he told PTI

Further, he expressed concern for not picking Iyer in the finals squad for the continental tournament. The 60-year-old said that Iyer is just a fantastic player and is unaware of why he keeps getting sidelined from the Indian team.

"As far as Iyer is concerned, I mean, you know, I really don't know why he keeps getting left out of the Indian side because he's such a fantastic player and such a positive player and contributes to the team. But then this has been happening for years. And when another couple of years go, you don't give him a chance, you'll find somebody else and you'll forget about all these things. But that shouldn't happen," said Maninder.

The former cricketer also expressed his views on being appointed as vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025.

"See, I feel that the selectors have basically decided that he is going to be our future captain. And if he is going to be our future captain, then you better make him the vice-captain because Suryakumar Yadav may have just another two years of T20 cricket, then you have Gill ready under him," he said.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

