Districts including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are expected to witness intense showers, while Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri remain under a yellow alert for the entire week

The forecast comes amid active monsoon conditions across the Konkan belt and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Representational Pic

IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and several other districts in Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places across Maharashtra on Monday, issuing a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

In north Maharashtra, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) in Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Nashik, also under a yellow warning. The ghat regions of Pune, Satara and Nashik are similarly expected to receive heavy spells on Monday.

The weather office has cautioned residents about sudden thunderstorms, possible localised flooding, reduced visibility and power outages, advising farmers and outdoor workers to take precautions.

Mumbai rains: Water stock in seven city reservoirs at 96.03 per cent

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.03 per cent.

As per the BMC on Monday (August 25), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,89,913 million litres, which amounts to 96.03 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 98.37 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 100 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 96.54 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 95.97 per cent, Bhatsa 94.53 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazgaon.