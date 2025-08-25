Maharashtra: Palava seniors in Dombivli turn students to ace Marathi

Non-Maharashtrian residents take language lessons to bridge divides and join in cultural events; in townships like Casa Rio, Casa Bella Gold and Lakeshore, several non-Maharashtrian residents, particularly senior citizens, are coming forward to learn Marathi

At a time when the Marathi vs non-Maharashtrian debate continues to flare up across the state, with incidents of residents being targeted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers for not speaking the language, residents of Lodha Palava in Dombivli have chosen to bridge the divide in their own way.

In townships like Casa Rio, Casa Bella Gold and Lakeshore, several non-Maharashtrian residents, particularly senior citizens, are coming forward to learn Marathi. The initiative, which began in May, is being spearheaded by the Senior Citizens Foundation, Palava, which has over 500 members.

Bipin Purohit, president of the Senior Citizens Foundation, Palava, who hails from Gujarat and has lived in Maharashtra for over a decade, said, “I can’t speak Marathi fluently even after staying here for 10 years. But I strongly feel there is no harm in learning the local language, no matter the age. In fact, one should love to learn it if staying in Maharashtra, it’s for our own benefit. This short-term course will continue till we master the basics.”

Kailash Pathak added, “Language should never be a barrier to living peacefully. When we go to any state, it’s only respectful to learn the local tongue. Marathi is beautiful, and it helps us connect better with our neighbours.” Naresh Bhatnagar said, “I have faced situations where shopkeepers or cab drivers expected me to respond in Marathi. Instead of feeling insulted, I realised it’s better to learn the language. It makes day-to-day life smoother.”

N Purshottam Menon shared, “At our age, learning is a challenge. But it’s also fun. The classes have brought us together, and it feels like going back to school days.” With tensions around language politics running high, the move by Palava’s senior citizens sends a clear message that learning Marathi is not a burden, but a step towards inclusion and harmony. One of the bigger motivations for learning the language is being able to participate in a host of cultural events that are organised by the senior citizens’ group.

The group reveals that often there are performances in Marathi or Marathi traditional songs being sung during major events. Learning the language helps them to understand and enjoy the true meaning of such performances. The classes are organised at multiple venues with Palava, at times by poolside, lawns, gardens, or even closed classrooms in Lodha World School.