A state-appointed committee has submitted a comprehensive report outlining a revised structure for the implementation of the three-language formula in schools across Maharashtra. The proposal aims to streamline language education while addressing regional diversity, linguistic competency, and national integration.

The committee, formed under the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT), was tasked with reviewing current language-learning policies and making recommendations for future academic planning.

The panel’s report was submitted to the government earlier this week.

Key recommendations by the committee

The panel proposes that all students learn three languages throughout their schooling: Marathi, English, and one additional language chosen based on regional or institutional preference.

The structure would be as follows:

Marathi will be taught as the first language and made compulsory for Class I to Class 10 students.

English will serve as the second language, also mandatory up to Class 10.

The third language may be an Indian language (such as Hindi, Urdu, or Sanskrit), depending on the student's background and school location.

The proposal takes into consideration the linguistic diversity while aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines. It also allows schools some autonomy in choosing the third language, especially in regions with significant non-Marathi-speaking populations.

To accommodate students from diverse linguistic backgrounds, the panel has also recommended some exceptions in its report. For instance, students whose mother tongue is not Marathi may be allowed to study it as a second language, while retaining their native language as the first.

The committee also advised that tribal and minority languages should be offered as part of local curricula where feasible, with resource support and teacher training provided accordingly.

The report includes a phased implementation plan, beginning with pilot projects in selected schools. Teacher training modules, revised textbooks, and assessment tools are also under development to support the transition.

The state government is expected to review the report and finalise its decision in the coming weeks.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the "compulsion" for students in the state to learn Hindi has been removed in a new order and now any Indian language can be chosen as the third language.