As the Maharashtra government proposes introducing Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra schools, students and parents weigh in over the idea, sparking a larger debate on identity, practicality and educational priorities

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray (left) and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (right). File pic

Amid the ongoing debate ignited by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over the state government’s move to introduce Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra schools, mid-day.com spoke to students and parents to gauge public opinion on the contentious issue.

A government resolution (GR) issued by the Maharashtra School Education Department on Tuesday sparked sharp criticism from Thackeray, who questioned whether similar language mandates would be implemented in other states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat or even Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He called the decision "politically motivated" and unnecessary, stating that two languages, Marathi and English, are sufficient for students to learn in Maharashtra.

“... मुलांवर हिंदी भाषा लादण्याचा सरकारचा प्रयत्न आहे, जो हाणून पाडला पाहिजे. यांत एकतर मुलांचं नुकसान आहेच पण मराठी भाषेचं नुकसान आहे.



सरकार काय वरून जे सांगतील त्याच्या मागे घरंगळत जायला तयार आहे, पण तुम्ही बळी पडू नका. तशी गरजच नाही. आणि तुम्हाला सरकारकडून जबरदस्ती झाली तर… pic.twitter.com/v5xgQH4IIM — MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) June 18, 2025

Hours after Thackeray warned the government to withdraw the three-language education format that makes Hindi technically compulsory for many in the state or face its wrath, CM Devendra Fadnavis hit back. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis mentioned that he was unable to understand why a few people were opposing Hindi, but not English, despite Hindi being one of India’s own languages. “I understand English is the language of communication. But, why oppose teaching a language native to our country to students?” the CM said.

However, opinions from the ground reveal a mixed response over the issue.

A parent of a primary school student at Divine Child High School in Andheri shared, “Introducing Hindi as a third language is a reasonable decision, given that it’s widely spoken across India. If international schools can include languages such as French or Spanish, then opting for Hindi, which has national relevance, is a practical choice by the state government.”

However, another parent, whose child studies in Class 2 at Don Bosco School in Naigaon, voiced his concern over the proposal. “Every Maharashtrian should know and speak Marathi to preserve the legacy of our language. Mumbaikars must be fluent in Marathi. The government must consider the cultural and linguistic sentiments of the state before making such decisions. This should not become a political agenda.”

Students, too, were divided on the matter. A Class 10 student from St Paul High School in Dadar remarked, “Hindi should be optional. Instead of enforcing it, students should have the option to learn international languages such as German or French.”

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government came out with orders which state that if anyone wants to have an alternative language to Hindi, they can opt for the same, but it would require a minimum of 20 students in the class. “If the requirement is not met, the education for the opted language will be offered through online studies,” a revised GR issued by the state government on June 17 mentioned.

However, Advait Adsul, another Class 10 student from the same school, feels otherwise. “Hindi should be compulsory. Along with English, it is spoken in most parts of India. It’s beneficial for all students, regardless of their medium of instruction.”

Adding to the dissenting voices, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande stated, “Two languages are more than enough: English, which is globally spoken, and Marathi, the mother tongue. Introducing a third compulsory language is unnecessary.”

As the debate intensifies, the move by the state government continues to draw both support and criticism, reflecting broader questions about identity, practicality, and politics in education.