The Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed cases against Rapido and Uber bike taxis on the charge of cheating for operating services and transporting passengers illegally

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

The officials said that the Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed cases against Rapido and Uber bike taxis on the charge of cheating for operating services and transporting passengers illegally and without permission of the state government in the city, reported news agency PTI.

The case was registered against both companies at the Azad Maidan police station based on the complaint filed by a Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspector, an official said, adding that RTO officers had booked dummy rides, reported PTI.

The orders about taking stringent action against both the app-based aggregator services for the transportation of the passengers illegally, were issued by the transport commissioner, he said.

In April, the RTO had issued notice to Rapido for transporting passengers illegally and without any license, he said.

Accordingly, the RTO officials on Tuesday approached the police and filed a complaint stating that Rapido and Uber bike companies are transporting passengers through online apps without any licence and permission from the state government as well as RTO, he said, reported PTI.

Based on that a case for the charges of cheating under section 318(3) of BNS and various sections of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against both the companies, he said, adding the probe was underway, reported PTI.

Maharashtra govt issues draft rules for e-bike taxi services, seeks suggestions from stakeholders

In May, the Maharashtra government had issued a draft notification detailing the proposed rules for electric bike taxi services across the state and also invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders by June 5, reported news agency PTI.

Issued on May 22 as part of a government resolution (GR) titled the "Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025", the draft framework aims to regulate digital aggregators and operators of two-wheeler taxi services under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, reported PTI.

On April 1, the Maharashtra cabinet approved the introduction of electric bike taxis for cities with at least one lakh population, aiming to create more than 10,000 jobs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and another 10,000 in the rest of the state.

A "bike taxi" typically refers to a ride-hailing service that uses motorcycles or other two-wheeled vehicles to ferry passengers.

(With inputs from PTI)