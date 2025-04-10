Unions threaten agitation, say move will crush livelihoods; state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said the decision was made to offer affordable travel options

State government has newly sanctioned bike taxi scheme. Representation pic/istock

Autorickshaw unions on Wednesday threatened to launch an agitation against the state government’s newly sanctioned bike taxi scheme. “The government cleared this proposal under the pretext of creating jobs for the youth. But they never consulted us before making such a major decision,” said Shashank Sharad Rao of the Auto Rickshaw Malak Chalak Sanghatana.

“There are 4.5 lakh autorickshaws in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and 12 lakh in Maharashtra. Many drivers are still repaying loans. Their business and income are under serious threat. We urge the government to withdraw this scheme and focus on the welfare of existing auto drivers,” Rao added.

DM Gosavi, secretary of Seva Sarathi Auto Taxi & Transport Union, said, “It’s laughable that the government is pitching bike taxis as a solution to traffic congestion. Just recently, on April 2, the Karnataka High Court banned bike taxis, citing no legal provision under the Motor Vehicles Act. It’s illegal passenger transport and a clear violation of the law.”

He added, “Auto and taxi drivers are already facing massive losses due to cab aggregators. This bike taxi move will only worsen their livelihoods. If the decision isn’t rolled back, we will be forced to launch a massive agitation.”

Speaking to media after the meeting, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said the decision was made to offer affordable travel options. “Only e-bikes will be allowed to ensure there is no pollution. Passenger safety modalities are being worked out,” he said.

Karnataka HC halted bike taxis

The Karnataka High Court last week halted the operation of bike taxis in the state, stating that they would not be allowed unless the state government issues proper guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The bike taxis in question had not been registered as public vehicles with yellow number plates.

Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988—amended by the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019—mandates that agents, canvassers, and aggregators (including cab aggregators) must obtain a licence from the state government before commencing operations. This is subject to conditions prescribed by the state government and guidelines issued by the Central government.

Citizen Speak

Rupak Dhakate, HR professional

“Yes, it will work, given the current public transport situation. Roads are dug up, traffic is everywhere, and people struggle to find empty rickshaws. Even when they do, refusals are common. There was also a recent fare hike. Moreover, BEST buses are being scrapped, and increased wait times have led to overcrowding. This is a good opportunity to introduce bike taxis to bridge the supply gap and offer relief to commuters. Even earlier, Rapido bikes were a super convenient and speedy option to reach our destinations.”

Aditya Rane, transport planner

“Mumbai’s roads are already choked with traffic. Now, with the Maharashtra Transport Department approving bike taxis, we’re set to add thousands of new two-wheelers. While bike taxis work in other cities, is Mumbai’s unique traffic reality being ignored? The equation is simple: more bikes = more road usage = more congestion.”