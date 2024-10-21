Actor Parineeti Chopra recalled a co-actor telling her that she is not in the right profession if she cannot afford a fitness expert, nutritionist and stylist

Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming series 'Amar Singh Chamkila', opened up on financial challenges during the initial phase of her career.

The actress said that she was asked by her advisors to hire a fitness expert and a nutritionist and pay them Rs 4 lakh a month to lose weight. This was something that she could not afford especially when she was paid Rs 5 lakh for her first film. Talking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, Parineeti said that she doesn't come from a very rich background.

She said, "I'm actually a very simple, middle-class girl. I genuinely don't understand Bollywood. I genuinely don't know how people in Mumbai operate. I don't have these high-flying friends. I don't have a trainer, stylist, everything already ready for me. And people who were already from here and already knew this world judged me a lot."

The actress then shared how she went up to a co-actor who "grew up in Mumbai" and in the world of films.

When she told him about financial challenges owing to high expenditure for a fitness expert and the nutritionist, her co-actor told her if she can't afford them, she is not in the right profession.

She said, "I was like, 'I don't have Rs 4 lakh a month to pay. I don't make that money.' This is my third film,' And I remember going up to a co-actor of mine who has definitely grown up in Bombay, in this world, and of course, comes from a place of privilege.' He's like, 'Why aren't you hiring these people?' And I said, 'Listen, but I really can't afford it.' I was paid Rs 5 lakh for my first film. He was like, 'If you can't afford it, then you shouldn't be in this profession.'"

All about Parineeti Chopra recently

Meanwhile, in her personal life, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023, in a small, private ceremony at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with only close friends and family in attendance.

The wedding was attended by several well-known faces from the entertainment industry and some politicians. Professionally, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie premiered on Netflix in March this year. Diljit played the famous artist Chamkila, while Parineeti portrayed his wife, Amarjot Kaur. Coming up, Parineeti will star in Anurag Singh’s much-awaited thriller Sanki, with Varun Dhawan. She is also set to appear in Shiddat 2, directed by Karan Sharma, where she'll share the screen with Sunny Kaushal and Amyra Dastur.

(With inputs from IANS)