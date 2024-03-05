Parineeti Chopra loose-fitting shirt triggers pregnancy rumours

Parineeti Chopra, who has been in the news for both her upcoming film with Diljit Dosanjh, 'Amar Singh Chamkeela', and her much-publicised marriage to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, triggered pregnancy rumours with her choice of outfit at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday

Parineeti Chopra, who has been in the news for both her upcoming film with Diljit Dosanjh, 'Amar Singh Chamkeela', and her much-publicised marriage to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, triggered pregnancy rumours with her choice of outfit at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

Parineeti was dressed in an oversized white shirt, white shorts and white sneakers, which she paired with a designer bag. Her choice of attire, particularly the loose-fitting shirt and shorts, led to speculation among fans about a possible pregnancy.

The actress and Chadha got engaged at a lavish ceremony on May 13 last year at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, followed by a traditional wedding at a luxury hotel in Udaipur. Their wedding was a star-studded affair attended by Bollywood celebrities and close friends and Chadha's political associates, including his mentor, Arvind Kejriwal.

Parineeti's airport look sparked curiosity among her fans, who are eagerly awaiting a confirmation or denial of the pregnancy rumours. The actress has not yet addressed the speculation, choosing to keep her personal life private.

On the work front, Parineeti is gearing up for the April 12 release of the 'Chamkila' biopic helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

