Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Parineeti Chopra loose fitting shirt triggers pregnancy rumours
<< Back to Elections 2024

Parineeti Chopra loose-fitting shirt triggers pregnancy rumours

Updated on: 05 March,2024 07:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Parineeti Chopra, who has been in the news for both her upcoming film with Diljit Dosanjh, 'Amar Singh Chamkeela', and her much-publicised marriage to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, triggered pregnancy rumours with her choice of outfit at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday

Parineeti Chopra loose-fitting shirt triggers pregnancy rumours

All Pictures/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Parineeti Chopra loose-fitting shirt triggers pregnancy rumours
x
00:00

Parineeti Chopra, who has been in the news for both her upcoming film with Diljit Dosanjh, 'Amar Singh Chamkeela', and her much-publicised marriage to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, triggered pregnancy rumours with her choice of outfit at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday.


Parineeti was dressed in an oversized white shirt, white shorts and white sneakers, which she paired with a designer bag. Her choice of attire, particularly the loose-fitting shirt and shorts, led to speculation among fans about a possible pregnancy.


The actress and Chadha got engaged at a lavish ceremony on May 13 last year at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, followed by a traditional wedding at a luxury hotel in Udaipur. Their wedding was a star-studded affair attended by Bollywood celebrities and close friends and Chadha's political associates, including his mentor, Arvind Kejriwal.


Parineeti's airport look sparked curiosity among her fans, who are eagerly awaiting a confirmation or denial of the pregnancy rumours. The actress has not yet addressed the speculation, choosing to keep her personal life private.

On the work front, Parineeti is gearing up for the April 12 release of the 'Chamkila' biopic helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

parineeti chopra bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK