Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Global Diversity Month Understanding and overcoming curiosity harassment

Global Diversity Month: Understanding and overcoming curiosity harassment

Premium

Updated on: 17 October,2024 10:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Top

Curiosity harassment refers to asking intrusive or inappropriate questions about someone's life or identity. While it might seem harmless to the questioner, it can be deeply offensive and harmful to the recipient. HR experts help outline what curiosity harassment is, the line between curiosity and harassment, and how to address the issue

Global Diversity Month: Understanding and overcoming curiosity harassment

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

“Curiosity, that crosses the line into someone's boundaries, becomes a form of harassment,” states Smita Shetty Kapoor, CEO and co-founder of Kelp. This is especially true for individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community, who are often subjected to intrusive, deeply personal questions under the guise of curiosity. According to a 2023 LGBT+ Inclusion at Work report by Deloitte, nearly 83 per cent of LGBTQIA+ employees in India reported experiencing discrimination and 95 per cent experienced micro-aggressions in the workplace.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Women in workplace culture Human Resources culture news Diversity lifestyle Lifestyle news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK