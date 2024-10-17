Curiosity harassment refers to asking intrusive or inappropriate questions about someone's life or identity. While it might seem harmless to the questioner, it can be deeply offensive and harmful to the recipient. HR experts help outline what curiosity harassment is, the line between curiosity and harassment, and how to address the issue

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

“Curiosity, that crosses the line into someone's boundaries, becomes a form of harassment,” states Smita Shetty Kapoor, CEO and co-founder of Kelp. This is especially true for individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community, who are often subjected to intrusive, deeply personal questions under the guise of curiosity. According to a 2023 LGBT+ Inclusion at Work report by Deloitte, nearly 83 per cent of LGBTQIA+ employees in India reported experiencing discrimination and 95 per cent experienced micro-aggressions in the workplace.